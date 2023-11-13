Liverpool legend Carragher predicts Manchester City’s ‘biggest challengers’ for the title

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool are the “biggest challengers” to defending Premier League champions Manchester City this term.

The Citizens’ attempts to retain the Premier League took a slight knock on Sunday as they were held to a 4-4 draw against Chelsea in a breathless match at Stamford Bridge.

Man City are still top of the Premier League but Liverpool closed the gap at the summit to just one point following their 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal are also just a single point behind Pep Guardiola’s side, while Tottenham are two points off top spot with Aston Villa a further point adrift.

But Carragher reckons Liverpool are the biggest threat to Man City winning their sixth title in seven years as they’ve “been there before”.

“Why shouldn’t Liverpool go there and believe that they can be in this title race?” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“They are the one team that’s really pushed Manchester City over these last few years.

“It is a new Liverpool team, but they could still be Manchester City’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before.”

Despite that, Liverpool legend Carragher is still convinced Man City will take the league away from their competitors at some point this season.

Carragher added: “I still think that Manchester City are a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right, now. That might change over the next four or five months, those teams might grow, certainly Liverpool who have got a lot of new players.

“But City, it feels like we haven’t seen the real City so far this season and they’re still top of the league.”

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City in the first Premier League match after the international break with the clash scheduled for the 12.30pm slot.

And Klopp is far from happy, he said: “OK, no-one can say at the moment, but how can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30pm?

“Is it the moment where the world pays the most to see a football game? I don’t know if that is the case, I really don’t.

“Honestly, the people making the decisions, they cannot feel football, it is just not possible.”

Klopp added: “You have these two teams who have, all together, about 30 international players. They all come back on the same plane from Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia.

“One game, one plane, they all come back.”