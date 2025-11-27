Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks head coach Arne Slot will be sacked within the next “week” on one condition.

Slot is under immense pressure at Liverpool as his side has lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

This dire form has seen the Premier League holders slip into the bottom half of the table, exit the Carabao Cup and slip in the Champions League standings.

There have been calls for Slot to lose his job and he is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

A report on Thursday claimed there has been an ’emergency meeting’ at Liverpool following Wednesday’s 4-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven and it has reportedly been decided that Slot has beeb given a two-game stay of execution.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Slot revealed that he has held talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy and that they are on the same page.

Slot said: “We’ve had the same conversations that we’ve had since I got here.

“We fight on. We try to improve, but the conversations have been the same as they have been for the last one and a half years.”

Despite this, Carragher has explained why he thinks Slot will be sacked if Liverpool pick up “anything fewer than seven points” from their next three Prmier League games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

“Arne Slot has a week to save his job,” Carragher claimed in his column for The Telegraph.

“It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

Carragher continued: “It is incredible that Liverpool have since spent £450m to create an unbalanced squad, lacking enough cover on the wings and at centre-back. After selling Diaz, Liverpool have come into this season without genuine competition for Salah and Cody Gakpo. It’s all well and good asking for one or both to be left out, but who replaces them?

“Signing two expensive No 9s was wrong, too. It is like betting on two horses in the same race. You do not buy a striker for £80m and then two weeks later another for £125m, because if they are competing for the same position, only one can win. It can’t work.

“That error was compounded by the failure to pay whatever it took to sign Marc Guehi. For the sake of another £10m, Liverpool may lose over £100m because they will not be in next season’s Champions League unless they sign at least one centre-back in January.

“If Slot is still in charge by then, he will have started some kind of recovery.

With respect to the upcoming opponents, he could not have picked a better sequence of games to win back trust and save himself. But if it gets any worse and the manager cannot find the answers, the club will have no choice but to find someone else who can.”