Jamie Carragher has commented on the futures of Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they near the end of their contracts.

Salah and Van Dijk are among the 20 most valuable footballers who could become free agents at the end of this season.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool.

It has consistently been reported that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the trio to leave amid interest from Real Madrid. Still, Salah and Van Dijk have options in Europe and the Saudi Pro League.

While Alexander-Arnold has barely spoken about his future, Salah and Van Dijk have offered various updates on during this season and it seems they are keen to remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the campaign.

Despite this, club legend Carragher has revealed his main “worry” regarding Salah and Van Dijk after Premier League leaders Liverpool failed in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

“You know what worries me, not from their point, but more from the club’s point of view,” Carragher said on It’s Called Soccer, produced by Gary Neville’s The Overlap.

“Van Dijk and Salah have almost come out and said they want to stay…

“My feeling and worry is that it kept feeling like Mo Salah and van Dijk were winning the PR battle because Liverpool top of the league won every game in the Champions League, the talk about trebles…

“In the last week, you know… maybe the people of the club are going is this a little sign of things to come in the future? Is this Salah being off form or is this the future of Salah? And if they don’t win as much, are they in a stronger bargaining position?

“I think this means actually the club are maybe not going to shift the goal posts at all, or maybe only slightly if you’d end up maybe winning the league.”

Earlier this week, Carragher explained why he “feels sorry” for Salah as he urged Liverpool to sign two forwards this summer.

“The lack of pace is glaring in the attack. I almost feel sorry for Mo Salah because he was criticised after the two PSG games, possibly the best left-back in the world in Mendes who is fantastic, he didn’t do much [vs Newcastle],” Carragher said.

“But he doesn’t get help off the other attackers, it’s not like what it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane would bail him out or Firmino.

“The other attackers that Liverpool have got are good players, not great players. They relied on him, I saw a lot of criticism over the last week but what it shone a light on is Liverpool need to sign two attackers, not squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah hopefully for next season.

“Liverpool look like they’re going to win the league and there’s lots of areas to improve on and I think they will in the summer.”