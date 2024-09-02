Carragher slams ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool star over ‘unprofessional’ moment against Man Utd

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at “unprofessional” Dominik Szoboszlai during the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Man Utd.

The Reds put in an impressive performance to blow away their arch-rivals on Sunday with a Luis Diaz brace getting them on their way before Mohamed Salah added a third in the second half.

Hungary international Szoboszlai had a chance to add a fourth late on but decided to take a couple of touches rather than take the shot on first time.

Despite Liverpool winning the match comfortably, Carragher was frustrated that Szoboszlai failed to take the opportunity, calling it “ridiculous” and “unprofessional”.

Carragher said on Sky Sports commentary: “What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky?

“If United get one back the crowd gets up, we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That’s ridiculous that from Szoboszlai. That’s just ridiculous, it’s unprofessional.”

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville agreed with Carragher, he added: “He’s messing about there. He should be absolutely rollocked by the rest of his team-mates for that. That’s a liberty.

“It’s the sort of thing you’d do in training and get a telling off, never mind in a match at Old Trafford.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool and Luis Diaz show wisdom of Arne Slot’s move from chaos to control by thumping Manchester United

👉 Liverpool: Owen makes Premier League title prediction after the Reds beat Man Utd

👉 Liverpool told to ‘cash in’ on ‘unhappy’ star if ‘take-it-or-leave-it offer’ is not accepted ‘soon’

Salah, 32, is in the final season of his Liverpool contract and afterwards admitted he treated it as his last appearance at Old Trafford, but he used it to show he remains an elite talent as he twice set up Luis Diaz in the first half before getting the killer third in the 56th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Salah said: “I was coming to the game, I was saying ‘Look, it could be the last time’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

Asked about Salah’s comments, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: “It’s a lot of ‘if’. At this moment he is one of ours and I am really happy with him being one of ours and he played really well. I don’t talk about contracts from players but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today.”

Sunday’s win makes it three out of three for Slot, who became the first Liverpool boss since Bob Paisley in 1975 to win his first competitive match against United.

Liverpool had an early Trent Alexander-Arnold goal ruled out for offside but did not let it bother them as they looked a cut above United.

“Everything what you want to see as a manager you saw in this game,” Slot said. “There were difficult moments for us, United started really well but then we the have disallowed goal and there was no negative reaction.

“We kept on playing, scoring three, we could have scored more, two important saves from Alisson and the work rate was incredibly well without the ball and that makes it a very positive day.”