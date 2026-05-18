Liverpool: Carragher compares ‘selfish’ Salah to Man Utd hero after Slot ‘bomb’

Jamie Carragher has compared “selfish” Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo after he dropped another “bomb” on Arne Slot.

Salah starred in Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield, contributing 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League to drive the Reds to the Premier League title.

He’s managed just seven goals and six assists this term and is now set to leave the club before the end of his contract, but not before throwing the cat amongst the pigeons.

The Egyptian legend caused a stir in December when he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” after being benched in consecutive games, and predictably broke ranks once again after being left out of the starting XI for Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions,’ Salah wrote on social media.

‘It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

‘I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

‘It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.

‘Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

‘As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.’

Carragher was heavily critical of Salah when he threw his toys out of the pram before Christmas and the Sky Sports pundit has again hit out at the Liverpool star, branding him “selfish” and comparing him to Ronaldo.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m not surprised. I told everybody, ‘something else will come before the end of the season. He’ll drop another bomb a little bit like Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United’. I thought it may come after the end of the season when he’d moved on, but no.

“Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview and I think that rings true again. Liverpool have a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC. It’s vital that Liverpool make the Champions League positions, but I’m not surprised and it’s not a good look at all.”

Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by United in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan at the end of his second spell at United in November 2022, hitting out at both the club and then manager Erik ten Hag.

Salah preying on Slot weakness

Liverpool boss Arne Slot won’t be at all pleased with Salah’s latest comments as he clings to his future at Anfield, and Carragher believes the Reds manager’s weak position prompted Salah to hit out at the state of the club.

“Arne Slot is not in a position of great strength at Liverpool at the moment,” Carragher added. “And that’s why Salah made his comments. He hasn’t got the backing of the crowd right now, and that’s why Salah’s done it.”

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