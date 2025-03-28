Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool should promote “the next big thing” to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and instead sign an alternative to one of his teammates at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season despite a recent report that’s thrown a spanner in the works.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Liverpool club chiefs are prepared to promote Conor Bradley – who’s impressed whenever Trent’s been out injured or suspended – who they believe is “the next big thing”.

“In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.

“I was there at Anfield, Liverpool-Real Madrid game in November, I think, November, December, I don’t remember. There was a tackle from Conor Bradley and the reaction from the crowd, the reaction from Anfield, I think was the perfect start of a new story.

“So that moment shows how Liverpool as a club, but also as a fan base, is ready to trust this boy, is ready to trust Conor Bradley.

“Then let’s see what they do on the market. But Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right back and they fully trust him for the future.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 TAA’s ‘imminent departure’ sees Liverpool enter ‘much more advanced’ Salah talks

👉 Liverpool open ‘initial talks’ with £34m defender as Trent to Real Madrid triggers ‘domino effect’

👉 The outrageous statistics of Mohamed Salah: Most goal involvements in a Premier League season

Carragher is fully on board with the plan and believes his former club should sign a versatile defender in the mould of Joe Gomez in the summer rather than a right-back.

“I think the way for Liverpool to go if Trent moves on is for Conor Bradley to be given his head,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“But also for Liverpool to buy maybe a utility player who can play across the back four.

“Maybe what Joe Gomez has been for Liverpool over the last few years, but unfortunately he picks up a lot of injuries.

“So I think Conor Bradley should be given his head, and Liverpool probably need to buy, to bring in a utility defender who can maybe play at centre-back and right-back.”

Carragher previously revealed his “disappointment” at Alexander-Arnold’s imminent exit.

“Where I’m at is that, as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year,” Carragher said.

“So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it. I’m putting myself in his position, where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.

“We always talk about rivalries and never think of it as European. In some ways, Real Madrid is a rival, and no one will catch them – they are the biggest and most famous team- but I’m desperate for Liverpool to get second on that list – AC Milan are on 7 [European titles].

“If I was him, I’d be thinking that we’ve got a great opportunity to win the league this year and could do this and that and at the end of his time, put Liverpool in a position [to top others].”