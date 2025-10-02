Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has criticised Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for “making noise on a television show” after the Reds lost 1-0 to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Liverpool lost their second match in four days on Tuesday night as a Victor Osimhen penalty was enough to see Arne Slot’s side lose in a hostile Istanbul atmosphere.

The Reds also lost a few days before in the closing stages of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Eddie Nketiah popped up at the back post to grab all three points for Oliver Glasner’s side.

That result ended Liverpool’s perfect start to the new season that had seen them win their first five Premier League fixtures of the campaign with title rivals Arsenal closing the gap at the top to two points.

Many of their summer arrivals are yet to perform to high levels with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz coming in for some stick so far.

Carragher argued that Wirtz, who is yet to provide a goal or assist since moving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, should be dropped and described their first nine games in all competitions as “very concerning” despite being top of the Premier League.

READ: Liverpool rue Salah contract as ‘ageing’ Van Dijk fails to handle ‘complete sh*t’

The Liverpool legend said on CBS Sports: “The last two games are not concerning, I think Liverpool’s full nine games this season have been very concerning.

“I was worried about Liverpool very early on, and I expressed that to the manager [Arne Slot] on the side of the pitch against Bournemouth in the first league game, where Liverpool end up winning 4-2.

“I don’t feel like I’m watching a top team. Liverpool aren’t playing football at the moment, they’re playing basketball, it’s just end to end, and I don’t think top teams play like that.”

But Jordan has hit out at Carragher for attempting to “create some sort of reaction” with Liverpool having a good start to the season despite some of their displays.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool signing ‘offers nothing’ and ‘needs to be dropped’ long before ‘confused’ Wirtz

👉 Forget goals, these numbers show it is time for Liverpool to be worried about Mo Salah

👉 Champions League prize money table calculated with over £100m on offer to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I like Jamie, and I think a lot of the time what Jamie says is worth listening to.

“In this instance, he’s making noise on a television show to create some sort of reaction in it. You’re top of the Premier League.

“You may not be playing particularly well but I think the key component of any side is if you can win the majority of the games that you’re playing, whilst not playing very well, there ain’t too much wrong with you.

“And if you’ve got the assembled part… I mean, I’m quite glad that [Alexander] Isak hasn’t hit the ground running because I’d like to see him struggle a little bit.

“Mean-spirited of me, I know, but notwithstanding it, I look at it and think to myself, ‘Well, what is there to worry about, really?'”

When put to him that Liverpool may look worse since their huge summer spend, Jordan sarcastically said: “Ooo, they’ve lost a couple of games. They’re top of the Premier League.

“They lost to Nottingham Forest at home last season in their first four games. The only difference in this situation is they haven’t looked as assured…

“I remember watching Liverpool in the first game of the season [2024/25] against Ipswich away, and they weren’t looking great then either. So let’s get things into context.

“They’re top of the Premier League, they’ve lost to [Crystal] Palace, who’ve not been beaten by anybody in 18 games, including some of the best teams in the country, so there’s no great shame there.

“The fact is is that because they’ve spent £400million, over three transfer windows like we’ve discussed previously, not as a result of a £400million spend every single window.

“They’ve replaced some players that were forced to be playing through tragedies, which increased expenditure they probably wouldn’t have had to do in the first place.

“So, they’re just going through a little bit of a blip for five seconds.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool as Premier League title favourites amid 34% gap on one key metric…