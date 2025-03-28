Liverpool legend Carragher accused of being ‘a little bit naughty’ over TAA comments

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been told he’s been “a little bit naughty” with his comments about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent move to Real Madrid.

The Reds are set to lose Alexander-Arnold in the summer with widespread reports claiming that the Liverpool defender has agreed personal terms at the Bernabeu.

On those reports, reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce said on Friday: “There have been reports that it’s a done deal, everything is signed and sealed, but if that is the case then Liverpool don’t know about it.”

But reacting to the initial reports that a deal seems sealed, Carragher admitted that he is “disappointed” Alexander-Arnold didn’t see his future at Liverpool.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Where I’m at is that as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year.

“So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it.

“I’m putting myself in his position where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.”

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent thinks Carragher’s comments are “naughty” and has called on the Liverpool legend to back Alexander-Arnold as he needs people in his corner.

Bent told talkSPORT: “I mean that from Jamie Carragher. I just can’t see Trent thinking about that.

“I know what he’s saying there. If you’re homegrown, you’re a Scouse lad, Liverpool’s been your club, you’ve got the chance to go past Man United in terms of league titles.

“I don’t think, certainly modern day footballers, are thinking about that. We’ve all caused this kind of problem where it’s almost like football only existed since the Premier League started.

“So Trent’s not going to be thinking, ‘well, we’ve got the same league titles’. He’s not thinking that at all whatsoever.

“He’s just thinking about the Premier League only because a lot of us younger generation do.

“It’s a little bit naughty (from Carragher) because I just think that you could understand that you’re from the city, you’re a big personality in that city, you’ve done great things for that city as well.

“And you know the amount of noise that’s around Trent and the pictures we’re seeing people burning Trent jerseys. So he’s probably finding it really difficult. You need people in your corner.”