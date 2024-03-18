Carragher slams Liverpool star for playing ‘like the game is in slow motion’ against Man Utd

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo for playing “like the game is in slow motion” against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds had their nine-match unbeaten run ended at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag’s side inflicting a 4-3 extra-time defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Carragher: The attacking players were all very poor

It had looked like being Liverpool’s day on a couple of occasions with the Merseysiders going 2-1 up in normal time and 3-2 up in extra time.

However, it wasn’t their day and Liverpool only have themselves to blame for wasting a number of opportunities to put the game to bed in normal time.

Gakpo, who came on for Mohamed Salah on 77 minutes, struggled to get into the game aside from one cross to Alexis Mac Allister, who failed to convert the chance.

Carragher was particularly critical of the Liverpool forward line for not having more of an impact and singled out Gakpo as a weak link against Man Utd.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag consequences, Klopp’s mistakes, Amad madness

The former Liverpool defender wrote on X: “Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion.”

Carragher added: “Unbelievable game & it’s a great result for Man United but Liverpool only have themselves to blame. Scored three & still the attacking players were all very poor. Can’t complain too much as they’ve been amazing all season. Football bloody hell!”

Liverpool boss Klopp congratulated Man Utd for moving into the FA Cup semi-finals as he gave his assessment of his own side’s performance at Old Trafford.

Klopp told a post-match press conference: “Obviously today was on and above the edge, it was really tough for us with the 130 or whatever minutes. United had the clear best start, it was obvious, they scored the early goal. We had to organise ourselves a little bit better, we struggled with the man-marking, didn’t play enough, all these kinds of things.

“In the moment when we found for the first time a way to play then we get rhythm and then it looked really good. Then we were absolutely deserved 2-1 up. And second half was exceptional, absolutely exceptional what we played here.

“But we didn’t finish the game off and when you leave the door open away from home at Old Trafford, it’s clear they will get chances. They could score the equaliser and Marcus big chance at the end of normal time, so they can win it there. I see that, it’s clear.

Klopp: We played a lot of football recently

“Then it got really hard for us, then it was really hard for us. That was now the first time that I really saw my team struggling, that’s how it is. We played a lot of football recently.

“Then we go 3-2 up, all good. Then they score, 3-3, 4-3. Come on, easily can accept that, congratulations to United, they fought extremely hard as well. That’s how it is, you want to go to the semi-finals.

“I think everybody who saw the game today saw two teams who both understood the importance of the occasion and the competition. We tried absolutely everything. Today we didn’t get a lot for it, not to say nothing.

“So, now the boys have to recover, it’s really tough – they fly now all around the world pretty much and in five or six days’ time play the first of two games. Let’s really hope and pray they come all back healthy and then we will start the rest of the season.

“So many good things I saw today. The mood today, when you think about in general the game without being Liverpool and Man United, you think, OK, that was quite some football. And that’s exactly how it should be. I’m happy with that part. Not with the result obviously.”

READ MORE: Gossip: Liverpool rival Man Utd, Arsenal in race for £50m-rated forward, Reds also eyeing Ajax defender