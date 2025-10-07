Carragher hits out at ‘Real Madrid summer’ at Liverpool as Scholes claims it’s ‘only a little blip’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons it “felt like a Real Madrid summer” at Anfield as they brought in several big-name signings.

The Reds made a brilliant start to the new season by winning all five of their first five Premier League matches to put them top of the early table.

However, in a nightmare week, Liverpool lost three matches in a row in all competitions with Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea all defeating Slot’s side.

The two Premier League losses saw Arsenal move one point ahead of them at the summit and Liverpool’s below-par displays from the team, and some players, have now become more of an issue.

Liverpool spent £446m in the summer transfer window with big-name signings like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike arrived – but Slot is struggling to put together a cohesive unit.

Carragher thinks their “Real Madrid summer” could cost them this season but he does have sympathy for Liverpool boss Slot, who is trying to work out his best side.

The Liverpool legend said on The Overlap: “I feel for the manager in that, because I think we always say, don’t we? Does he know his best team or stick with the team? And I get that.

“I think the problem you sometimes have is when the team’s not winning and playing well, but you’ve also got a lot of options, and you’re always you’re always thinking, okay, that won’t be better. It’s hard to keep sticking with something when it’s not working, when you’ve then got players who cost you 70 or 80 million pounds on the bench.

“So I’ve got a little bit of sympathy with him. And we keep saying, don’t we? And I’ve said it myself, ‘oh, can we not go back to last season, how it was?’

“But it was probably easier for him that the team picked itself. But what Liverpool did in the summer, I think I said it on this show. It felt like a Real Madrid summer, not a Liverpool summer. And there was something about it, we all love our teams buying players, spending money and [bringing in] big names.

“But there was something about it that was a little ‘it doesn’t feel Liverpool like this.’ But okay, great, we’re buying Isak, buying Wirtz, doing this, doing that. And I was thinking on the way, because everyone’s had an opinion on ‘you should play him, you should play him, he should do that.’

“Because it’s being a Real Madrid summer in terms of buying big players, does Slot almost need to be like the ultimate Real Madrid manager? And I always think of Ancelotti, and I feel like Ancelotti every summer, you’d almost be thinking, ‘what’s he going to do with that?’

“Even last season there was, ‘how can he get Mbappe and Vinicius in the same team?’ But even go back to his AC Milan teams, or his Real Madrid teams, that was his greatest strength as a manager, he’d find a way whatever system, and he’d just get the best players on the pitch where they wanted to play and almost do it for the players.

“I think, in this day and age, the manager’s got his way of playing. It might be a system, it might be a style, and they’ve got to fit into that. It might be a case of, actually, you know what we’ve got to make this work, not so much they’ve got to come into the Liverpool team or the Slot idea and play.

“So we always play under Slot 4-2-3-1, that might have to change in terms of getting the players in. Because, when you’ve spent that type of money on the players, I mentioned about Wirtz, maybe coming out the team – but that couldn’t last forever, he’s cost over 100 million pounds.

“You’ve got to try and make that work. So I’m intrigued how he does it going forward, how he gets these players into the team. Because I think even Ekitike and Isak, he’s got to find a way [to get them in the team], not every week, but you can’t have every week of Isak starts and he comes on with 20 minutes to go.

“You have to find a way where they can play together at some stage.”

Fellow pundit Paul Scholes reckons one of Liverpool’s main issues has been the big changes to the back four, while the Manchester United legend has highlighted the importance of Alisson.

Scholes added: “You try and think what’s changed from last year. I suppose 50 per cent of you back four have changed if you bring the keeper into that as well.

“With his injury, he’s such a massive presence, you’ve lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. The left-back [Milos Kerkez] hasn’t quite got going yet, as he doesn’t look, it’s difficult to say, doesn’t look quite up to the standard of a champions winning team.

“Andy Robertson, everyone thought he needed replacing and looking at it, did he really? I think he will play a lot more football than than he would have been expecting from what we’ve seen. I think a goalkeeper is becoming such a big part of football again. I think the presence of an Allison behind that back four, thinking ‘wow’. You just look at him, you look at the size of him, and maybe you’re not winning your games all the time, but you just look at him.

“You’re gonna miss that. You’re definitely gonna miss that. I don’t care what team is, we did it for years [at Manchester United]. We’ve missed a Peter Schmeichel, and for years we couldn’t replace and Edwin van der Sar came in and was brilliant. Konate has not been quite good, has he? So defensively you do look quite poor, I think. But I still think it’s only a little blip. I still think you’ve got the best squad in the league. I still definitely think you’ve got the best squad of players.”

