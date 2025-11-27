In a clip so unbelievable we’re not fully convinced it isn’t AI, Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot “should be sacked” for consistently picking one underperforming player.

Liverpool fell to an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, making it three defeats in a row by 3+ goals.

It’s also nine defeats in 12 games for the Premier League champions, who started their title defence with five wins out of five after spending over £400million in the summer transfer window.

Wednesday’s defeat is one loss too far for some Liverpool fans, who are in disbelief that Slot is continuing to pick several underperforming stars.

Ibrahima Konate, in particular, has been abysmal this term and might already have one eye on Real Madrid with his contract expiring next summer.

He’ll be lucky to sign for Real Oviedo at this rate, and back-up centre-back Joe Gomez will be wondering what the Frenchman has to do to get dropped.

Konate committed a costly error in the build-up to PSV’s third goal at Anfield, failing to control the ball and setting Ricardo Pepi through on goal.

Slot committing ‘sackable offence’ by picking Konate – Carragher

He has looked shaky defensively for months, and the fact he hasn’t been dropped by Slot is, according to some, a “sackable offence”.

This is according to Reds legend Carragher, who was recorded in the CBS Sports studio during the defeat to PSV, and will likely be fuming that clips of him losing his head have now surfaced online.

We’re absolutely not fuming, though; it’s spectacular content.

Carragher agreed that Virgil van Dijk should have conceded a penalty for PSV’s opener and was giving it big to one of the CBS producers after Dominik Szoboszlai’s equaliser.

But he was unable to defend himself or Liverpool as PSV ran riot at Anfield.

In a clip that could be AI it’s that good, Carragher said after the Reds fell behind again: “What the f**k is going on? What the absolute f**k?”

The highlight of the video is his reaction to PSV’s third, which came from a calamitous Konate mistake.

As the ball went under the Frenchman’s right foot, Carragher shouted: “Oh my God, Konate. Oh my God, Konate. Watch Konate here, oh my God!”

With Liverpool 3-1 down and on the brink of a ninth defeat in 12, Carragher was straight on the phone to an unknown recipient to vent his frustrations, claiming that Slot “should be sacked” just for continuing to play Konate.

He said: “I’ve f**king had enough of them. Honest to God, that Konate. I mean, that’s a sackable offence for the manager for keeping picking him. He should be sacked for that.”

Beautiful scenes.

Next up for Liverpool is West Ham United away in the Premier League. Lose that, and there’s a serious chance Slot gets sacked.

