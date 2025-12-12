Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has once again spoken out against Mohamed Salah, revealing why his ‘misguided actions’ have ‘failed’.

Carragher could not have been clearer with his assessment of Salah’s outburst following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, branding the forward a “disgrace” for “throwing my club under the bus”.

Liverpool decided to omit Salah from the squad to face Inter Milan in midweek and it has been reported that he is also likely to be left out for this weekend’s match against Brighton.

Salah spat his dummy out after being named on the bench for three consecutive Premier League matches, with it clear that the reason for his outburst was to force his game time to be increased or to get head coach Arne Slot sacked.

However, this has backfired as Slot has been given backing and Liverpool produced one of their best performances of the season as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in midweek.

Slot remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and he will be back under pressure if they lose against Brighton this weekend, but Carragher has explained why the head coach is ’emerging as the big winner’ from this saga.

READ: Alonso to Liverpool, Kompany to Man City: Predicting the return of ex-players to every PL club



In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher has explained why he thinks Slot is ‘more secure than ever’ and why he thinks Salah has ‘failed’.

‘Amid his most difficult Anfield spell, Arne Slot has somehow found himself in a position from which he can emerge stronger and more secure than ever,’ Carragher wrote.

‘If Mohamed Salah’s intention with his grumble in the huddle at Elland Road was to weaken Slot, he must now concede that his misguided actions have had the opposite effect.

‘The chief reason for Salah’s miscalculation is his failure to fully understand the psychology of the club’s hardcore fanbase.

‘In a choice between a title-winning Anfield manager and a multi-title-winning footballer, the coach wins every time.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

👉 £26.5m Liverpool signing only justified if Glasner replaces Slot as Palace boss would fix FSG mistake

👉 Liverpool star ‘packing his bags’ as Salah ‘won’t be the only player to leave’ amid interesting offer



Speaking on Salah ahead of the Brighton match, Slot admitted that he wants the Liverpool star to stay.

He said: “We decided as a club – and I was part of that decision – not to take him to Milan.

“I am always in contact with them [sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards] but when it comes to the decision making of the line-up or the squad, they leave that open to me.

“That’s not to say I don’t talk to them. Mainly Richard, not Michael. The decision to play a player or have them in the squad is entirely up to me.”

He added: “I have no reasons to not want him to stay. This club has won a lot of games with him.”