Carragher sends warning to Slot over ‘mind-boggling’ Liverpool issue he must fix to win title

Jamie Carragher’s worst fears have come true over the decision by Liverpool to buy two top strikers over the summer transfer window.

The Reds spent a lot of money on new players in the summer transfer window with Alexander Isak arriving in a deal worth £125m, while Liverpool also signed Hugo Ekitike for a fee which could rise to £79m.

Carragher was worried at the time that Liverpool were spending too much money on Ekitike with the Reds legend concerned the France international would just become an “understudy” to Isak.

Speaking in August, Carragher said: “I’ve questioned the Isak thing a little bit. The only thing is I’m not quite sure where the lad [Ekitike] will get his minutes, which is up front.

“It’s hard to play the two of them up front because [Florian] Wirtz will be in the 10, he just cost £115million so he will play every game that he is fit, the same as Isak.

“The lad will end up filling in for Isak or play some minutes on the left but I don’t know if he’ll ever fulfill his full potential if you sign someone like Isak.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Caicedo, Wolves, Rice, Farke, Liverpool, Frank, Emery and more…

“I’m only thinking from a managers point of view and that players’ hierarchy.

“There’s five or six who play week in week out, when you spend that amount of money, Isak becomes one of them.

“I sometimes think, competition for certain places and sometimes an understudy, if Isak comes in for Liverpool, Ekitike is an understudy and £80milion for me, is a lot of money for an understudy.”

Liverpool ended a losing run of four Premier League matches over the weekend by beating Aston Villa ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Fitness concerns have emerged over Isak, with the Sweden international missing the last three matches in all competitions, giving Ekitike a chance to impress.

Isak and Ekitike have started just one game together this season as Liverpool boss Slot prefers to play one striker up front and Carragher insists his mind still “boggles” about how it’s “going to work”.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘plan to spend £202m in January’ on three signings in ‘first step’ of ‘transformation’

👉 Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions: Liverpool’s revival will be tested by Europe’s form team

👉 Liverpool: Romano ‘would not be surprised’ by January transfer as he reveals Guehi ‘100% guarantee’

Carragher said on Sky Sports on Monday night: “I could totally understand it’s not easy, and this was always my reservation about buying two strikers for that much money who both play in the same position.

“It’s very difficult to see a Liverpool team get two strikers on the pitch, it’s not easy to do that. So I understand trying to get Isak in the team even though Ekitike was doing well – because he’s a great player, he’s got to get him fit and he’s also paid a lot of money for him.

“My mind boggles going forward how this is going to work, but right now Ekitike’s got the shirt, he’s playing really well and it will probably do Isak a little bit of good if he’s out of the team to build his fitness up in training more.”

Speaking on X recently, he added: “Liverpool of the past only sign Ekitike, not Isak.

“He profiles as someone who can become as good as Isak whilst being a similar profile for half the price, except maybe that has happened quicker than expected. Causes selection issues with two special #9’s at Slot’s disposal…”