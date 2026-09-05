Carragher explains why Liverpool star Barcola is going to ‘struggle to get a game’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Bradley Barcola is “going to struggle to get a game” if Cody Gakpo keeps up his brilliant form.

The Reds made a quick start at Portman Road on Friday night to come away with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town and their first three points of the season.

Liverpool had drawn both their opening games 2-2 against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest with Andoni Iraola’s side receiving criticism.

However, two quick goals inside nine minutes from Alexander Isak settled Liverpool down as they went on to record a fairly comfortable win despite Ipswich having 14 shots.

Two fantastic pieces of play from Gakpo set up the goals with the highlight his outside of the boot through ball to send Isak in behind Ipswich’s defence for Liverpool’s second goal.

And Carragher took to social media to claim that new £123m signing Barcola, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, could now struggle to get in the side over Gakpo.

READ: Liverpool have ‘got their man back’ as ‘magnificent’ Alexander Isak downs Ipswich

Carragher posted on X: “Barcola is going to struggle to get a game with this version of Gakpo.”

The Netherlands international had been one of Liverpool’s best players in pre-season and the early weeks of the new season with the Reds deciding to keep him at Anfield despite interest from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk praised his compatriot’s efforts against Ipswich and insisted that Gakpo is “important” to the Reds’ chances of success this season.

The Liverpool captain told Sky Sports: “Cody was outstanding. He’s important for us and he will be important this season as well.

“He showed it today, last week as well with the assist and over the last couple of years.”

Liverpool boss: ‘Isak is a massive player for us’

Isak didn’t have the desired impact last season after his huge move from Newcastle United with the Sweden international spending a large chunk of the campaign injured.

READ: Isak and Gakpo combine twice as rejuvenated Liverpool attack clicks into gear even before Barcola’s bow

On Isak’s two goals against Ipswich, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said: “He’s a massive player for us. My demands will probably not be about the goals. I know he is fit and in good shape. He’s going to produce the numbers.

“My fight with him will be more about other stuff, how to help the team in other situations – but it is good he has already played two full games, scoring the goals, so I am very happy to have him.”

And Isak added: “We were waiting for the first win. We talked about starting the game good, which we haven’t done recently, so it was perfect for us to get two good quick goals.

“With a normal pre-season, I think we are starting to get to the way we want to play. To be offensive and attack the defence. I think we did that. We scored two, and we could have scored more.”

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