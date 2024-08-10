Liverpool star ‘will leave to join Brentford’ as Romano reveals £20m agreement

Liverpool have agreed to sell Fabio Carvalho to Premier League rivals Brentford for around 20 million euros, according to reports.

The Reds signed Carvalho from Fulham for £5million in July 2022, with minutes hard to come by for the Portuguese winger.

He was loaned out to German side RB Leipzig last summer but only played 360 minutes, prompting Liverpool to recall him and send him out on loan to Hull City for the second half of 2023/24.

The 21-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the Championship outfit and has featured under Arne Slot in pre-season.

A summer exit was always likely with Liverpool reluctant to loan Carvalho out again, seeking at least £15m for a permanent transfer to be sanctioned.

Southampton have expressed an interest in signing the former Fulham prodigy but did not meet the Reds’ demands.

This has allowed Brentford to swoop in and agree a deal with Liverpool.

This is according to reports in Portugal, where it is claimed that ‘Carvalho will leave Liverpool to join Brentford’.

This comes after Thomas Frank’s side agreed to pay 20 million euros for the winger, with a five-year contract expected to be signed.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the transfer will be finalised soon, giving it the ‘here we go’ treatment.

Carvalho is ‘set to undergo medical tests at Brentford soon’ and the Bees will pay ‘£20m fixed plus add-ons as part of the package’ after the player ‘accepted’ the move, Romano says.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer but are reportedly very keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds might not have bought anyone yet but a new defensive midfielder is on the agenda and Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, Slot, has previously admitted that he expects at least one new face before the transfer window closes.

“The standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players because we have such a good team and such a good squad.

“Of course Richard [Hughes] and me and other people as well are trying to improve the squad where possible, but that’s not that easy because we have so many good players.”

Asked if the lack of signings is due to wanting to assess the squad or no targets being available, Slot replied: “The first one is one of the reasons, me wanting to assess the squad, which is difficult because most of them are still not here.

“The second one also has to do with the difficulty [that] if you inherited a team that is really good then it’s not so easy to find players that are of the same standards or even higher, especially because those ones need to be available as well.

“But like I said, Richard more than me is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you.

“But like I said, we already have a very good team I’m already really happy with. But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don’t bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end.

“But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

