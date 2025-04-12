Fabrizio Romano has predicted a likely Liverpool casualty after Virgil van Dijk agrees his extension and gave an update on the future of another Reds star and their chances of signing hot property Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah signed his extension this week and Van Dijk’s deal is thought to be imminent as the Liverpool bosses get their ducks in a row ahead of the summer transfer window.

Salah’s deal is said to have focused their attention on a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, while they also hold an interest in the ‘most valuable Italian’, according to reports.

But Romano believes the future of Jarell Quansah – who’s thought to be a target of Newcastle this summer – has been cast into further doubt with Van Dijk set to renew.

On a YouTube video, Romano forecasted the English centre-back’s departure, saying: “I would keep an eye on Jarell Quansah because he’s very good, very talented, but I think sometimes you want to play.

“You have Virgil van Dijk extending the contract, [Ibrahima] Konate still there, their interest in [Dean] Huijsen, Liverpool have many players in that position.

“Then it’s true that injuries are part of the game and we have many games as always in modern football. But Jarell Quansah is attracting interest from several clubs: Newcastle, from what I’m hearing, but also German clubs.

“That’s the information I can tell you. I’m told there is also interest from Bundesliga. So I think there could be movement for Quansah, he could be one of the players for Liverpool to consider to cash in, in case the player wants to go and try something new.”

Van Dijk’s centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of next season and Romano provided an update on the Frenchman’s future amid reports claiming he wants an increase in his wages from £70,000 per week to around £200,000 per week.

Asked if Liverpool were still in talks with the Frenchman, Romano replied: “They are. At some point, Liverpool were quite close to reaching an agreement with Ibrahima Konate, then there was still some work to do on the details of his contract.

“But the conversation, from what I’m hearing, is still ongoing with his agents.

“Liverpool, obviously, this year had to focus on Van Dijk, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Mo Salah, so it’s obvious that for a player like Ibrahima Konate, who’s a really important player for the club, but still with a contract.

“So, not an urgent situation, Liverpool gave priority to the leaders they have in the dressing room. But Ibrahima Konate is a player they really appreciate and a player they love. They want to continue with him, they remain in conversation with him, and so Liverpool maintain their intention to extend his contract.

“Of course, it’s a financial topic too. There are more clubs following the situation, so let’s see what happens there, but Liverpool maintain their confidence and remain in conversation with Ibrahima Konate over a new deal.”

A report earlier this week claimed Liverpool are among a whole host of top clubs targeting Bournemouth’s Huijsen this summer and Romano confirmed the Reds’ interest, though claimed the Spain international’s future may hinge on Real Madrid’s summer plans.

The Italian journalist said: “I see many stories on Huijsen in recent days. It’s not surprising because I’ve been saying for three months, since January, first of all, he has a release clause.

“In February, it was mentioned the release clause is £50m, so all this information is really important. When you have this kind of release clause, it means a player can agree with a club and all the clubs interested can maybe trigger the clause and then see what the player wants to do.

“In this case, I can confirm as I said already two months ago, Liverpool are interested in Dean Huijsen. They had conversations with his agents.

“But don’t forget about Arsenal, because it’s the same for Arsenal. Don’t forget about Newcastle trying, I think it will be difficult for them but they are still there. There is also interest from Tottenham, but it’s not going to be an easy one for them because they can’t offer, at the moment – let’s see what happens in the Europa League – Champions League football.

“There are several clubs interested in the player, the release clause is there. About Real Madrid, the interest remains genuine and the player could also be attracted, but Real Madrid have not decided yet whether they want to sign a new centre-back or not. That’s the point for Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid have not decided yet.

“So let’s see what happens there, with also [Carlo] Ancelotti, with Xabi Alonso… it’s still early. I know there is this sort of panic to decide as soon as possible, but this is not the case. It’s going to take some time, so let’s wait because many clubs are in the race for Dean Huijsen, including Liverpool.”