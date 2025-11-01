Liverpool are reportedly ‘considering caving’ on the sale of a star to Real Madrid in order to complete the signing of a £70million-rated Premier League man who is ‘keen’ to join the Reds in 2026.

The Reds spent around £450million in the summer, and after five games of the Premier League season had five wins to show for it. But after nine games, they remain on five wins, having lost the following four.

Arne Slot has insisted he’s happy with the business he did and the squad he finds himself with, but is being linked with some big names to turn things around, amid somewhat premature suggestions he could be sacked.

One of the potential signings is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who, per Football FanCast, is ‘keen’ to join Liverpool in 2026.

The report cites information on a £150million price tag, though most outlets have it at a far lower figure – £70million.

In any case, Liverpool are said to be ‘considering caving’ to Real Madrid interest in Alexis Mac Allister in order to land Wharton.

The LaLiga giants have frequently been linked with the signing of the Argentine midfielder, and an insider account on X suggests they are ‘ready to bid’ for him.

The Palace man is more of a genuine holding midfielder than Mac Allister – who has been tasked with playing there for Liverpool anyway – with the pair’s heatmaps showing Wharton is more comfortable operating in his own half, with Mac Allister usually in the opposing half.

Mac Allister makes 0.8 key passes per game in the Premier League this term, per SofaScore, while Wharton’s numbers are far more positive – 1.8.

In terms of defensive actions, Wharton also makes more interceptions, tackles, recoveries, clearances, wins possession more, and is dribbled past less.

As such, it seems an upgrade on both sides of the ball if Wharton joins.

The report from the insider account has given more information on potential Liverpool moves.

It’s stated that Wharton’s Palace team-mate, Marc Guehi, is set on a move to the Reds, while they will also be submitting a bid for Antoine Semenyo.

It is not directly clear which of these will happen when – though Guehi is likely to move on a free in the summer, with Palace aware he doesn’t want to stay beyond his current deal – but it’s said they will all happen ‘in the next two windows.’

