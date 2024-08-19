Diogo Jota believes he will get more opportunities to play a central striker under Arne Slot given the Dutchman’s philosophy on wingers.

Slot has shared his belief that Jota is a better central option for Liverpool and Jota has agreed with the coach.

Jota revealed that Slot wants his wingers taking players on in 1v1 situations.

“Yeah, I agree, especially with the way we played,” Jota told club media after Slot’s comments on the front line.

“It’s obviously a bit different from [Jürgen] Klopp where I maybe was useful out wide. I think here he [Slot] wants our wingers a lot more in one-v-ones and I think we have better options than myself!

“If I stay in the middle and wait for those chances to come in and score them, I think that is what I do the best so you can take that into the season.”

Jota broke the deadlock for Liverpool an hour into their season after a tough opening half of the campaign against a fired up Ipswich Town.

He said that the team were prepared for that kind of battle and knew it was a matter of sticking to their guns.

“Yeah, a positive performance. Obviously the first half was a bit harder, they were really on it [and] pressing almost man-v-man,” Jota said.

“The fans were there and we knew it was going to be a difficult first half because they would give it all – [it is] a long time since they have been in the Premier League.

“And then the second half they started giving us a little bit more space, which was enough for us to start building and start creating those spaces in behind.

“We created immediately a lot of chances and we ended up scoring two, so in the end I think it’s a deserved three points.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool hatch ‘A-list’ Zubimendi alternative plan as Romano ‘expects’ FSG to make signing

👉 Liverpool star decides ‘to leave’ with Newcastle threatening Chelsea transfer after £60m ‘rejected’ offer

👉 Arne Slot reveals brutal reason for Quansah sub as Liverpool boss hails Konate ‘control’

Jota feels that Liverpool are on the right track having pulled out an opening day result but added that there was work to do for the players to immerse themselves into the Slot style.

Liverpool take confidence from a clinical opening day win into their second match of the campaign against Brentford.

“It’s massive. I think we are still adapting to the way he [Slot] wants us to play and coming here to a newly promoted team, it’s never easy and we end up with a clean sheet and three points so I think building on top of the wins is always a lot easier,” Jota added.

READ NEXT: ‘Klopp-driven’ signing came with ‘data warning’ as ‘burnt out’ ex-Red reveals ‘arguments’