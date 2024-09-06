According to reports, Premier League giants ‘still admire’ Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and could make a move to sign him next year.

The Spain international was Liverpool‘s top target during the summer transfer window as it was their priority to sign a new No.6.

Zubimendi was previously targeted by Arsenal, who signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad as a cheaper alternative.

Liverpool pushed to sign Zubimendi at the start of August and a deal looked likely at one stage. He is available for £51m as there is a release clause in his contract in his contract, but he eventually opted to reject the Premier League club and stick with his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

The Reds decided against signing an alternative in the summer and it’s been suggested that they could go back in for Zubimendi in January or next summer.

A recent report claimed Liverpool are planning to make a ‘new offensive’ to sign Zubimendi as he remains their ‘main target’.

New head coach Arne Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch as a No.6 and the Netherlands international has shone at the start of this season.

Despite this, a report from 90min claims one thing ‘must change for Liverpool to reignite’ their interest in Zubimendi.

It is claimed that they ‘will not make any future attempt to sign Zubimendi unless he makes it clear to them that he has changed his mind about leaving Real Sociedad’.

The report picked out ‘one indication’ could give that he’s altered his stance. They claim.

‘Sources have told 90min that though the Spain international is still admired at Anfield, the Merseyside club are unlikely to make a fresh approach until summer 2025 at the earliest. ‘Even then, Liverpool will not waste their time with another pursuit if they do not receive clear indication from Zubimendi that he would welcome an offer. ‘One indication of this could be regarding his contract situation. If Zubimendi does not pen a new deal with Real Sociedad, potentially with a higher release clause, then it could be a suggestion that he is more open-minded to an exit than previously thought.’

The report also reveals why there has been a ‘sense of vindication’ at Liverpool at the start of this season.