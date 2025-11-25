Liverpool cheer up depressed fans with rare Adidas move

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool will cheer up fans this week by cutting the price of this season’s kits by 20%.

Kit maker Adidas reported the new shirts saw a huge rise in sales as fans welcomed back the iconic Three Stripes to the sleeves of their 2025/26 kits but the brand rarely discounts current season kits.

However Adidas seems to have broken its own rules by cutting the price of all three shirts including the popular green third kit, as well as the new Terrace Icons collection of track suits, jackets and t-shirts based on the shirt.

Discounts cover 20% off everything in the Liverpool store here and fans can get a further 10% off if they are already Red members on the site.

It means adult shirts previously priced at £85 are now on sale for £68, making them some of the cheapest 2025/26 shirts available for any Premier League team. Children’s shirts are now £48, down from £60, in the Black Friday sale.

The sale also includes Liverpool Christmas jumpers, training kit, advent calendars and yearly annuals. You can see the full range here.

The deals are available until 4 December and may go some way to appease fans who are frustrated with poor league form.

The club has launched the Black Friday sale and it could help to take some of the sting out of a poor performance at the weekend when they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest side.

There is plenty to remain cheerful about at Anfield with the club flying in the Champions League and still only three points off the qualification places for next season’s tournament. Liverpool secured a stunning victory over Real Madrid in the group stage and face Dutch side PSV this week.

The club will then turn their attention to turning around their league form starting with a visit to West Ham on Sunday 30 November.