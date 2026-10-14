Liverpool v Chelsea for £100m-plus January signing as Romano confirms deal on

A mammoth January transfer worth in excess of £100m has been approved, and the race essentially boils down to Liverpool versus Chelsea.

Neither Liverpool or Chelsea will be title challengers this season, with the strength in depth and overall top-end quality in their squads paling in comparison to those at Arsenal and Manchester City.

If City are served a severe punishment for their 114 FFP breaches and rendered irrelevant, the title will be Arsenal’s at a canter.

However, neither the Reds or Blues are content to sit idly by and watch the Gunners dominate for a second successive season.

Both clubs are firmly in the mix to sign Alex Scott in January, who’ll cost upwards of £100m.

The 23-year-old central midfielder is one of the men of the moment right now having shone during the international break with England.

Chelsea bid £64m for Scott over the summer, though Bournemouth refused to sell, instead continuing attempts to convince Scott to pen fresh terms.

However, a fresh round of talks between Scott’s camp and the Cherries has delivered one result – there’ll be no contract extension.

As such, and with Scott’s deal up in the summer of 2028, Bournemouth have now opened the doors to Scott’s sale.

Liverpool or Chelsea for £100m-plus Alex Scott?

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk were the first to break this news, with their insider, Fraser Fletcher, informed Chelsea are exceedingly confident of signing Scott in January.

Subsequently, the BBC and now Fabrizio Romano have named Liverpool. In effect, it’s Andoni Iraola’s side versus Xabi Alonso’s team for Scott’s signature.

The BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella wrote on X: “Bournemouth are open to offers for Alex Scott in January under certain conditions.

“Decision to end not for sale stance came after talks with Scott’s representatives. Liverpool and Chelsea are among the potential suitors.”

The conditions that will ensure Bournemouth give the final green light to a mid-season sale, per Ben Jacobs, are a £100m-plus bid and Premier League survival looking likely.

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Bournemouth currently sit 18th in the table, though their first six matches have already seen the Cherries face Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The other three sides they’ve faced, Everton, Brentford (both currently unbeaten) and Newcastle are no pushovers either.

Accordingly, Premier League survival shouldn’t be an issue, meaning all eyes will be on whether Liverpool or Chelsea stump up the cash and break the £100m barrier.

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Both sides have shown a willingness to do just that of late, with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Morgan Rogers, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola all arriving at Stamford Bridge or Anfield for nine-figure fees.

And rubberstamping the news Scott could be bound for west London or Merseyside in January, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, wrote on X: “Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal.

“The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer.

“Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over £100m.”