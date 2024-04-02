Chelsea, Barcelona want manager who is ‘definitely a candidate’ for Liverpool as release clause is revealed

Chelsea are keen on top Liverpool target Ruben Amorim if they decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Blues have spent almost £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022 but fans are yet to see results on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Chelsea

Chelsea finished 12th in the new owners’ first full season at the club and they aren’t doing much better under Pochettino this season with the west Londoners currently 11th.

Pochettino is under pressure to turn around results before the end of the season and push Chelsea towards the European places in the Premier League.

There have been rumours that Pochettino will only be judged at the end of the season when the Blues will make a decision on whether to sack him or not.

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Chelsea are monitoring top Liverpool target Amorim, who has been impressing at Sporting Lisbon.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Liverpool suffer ‘ANOTHER SETBACK’ despite ‘significant advantage’ over Man City

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Rúben #Amorim, he’s definitely a candidate for FC Liverpool in summer! At FC Barcelona, he is also highly regarded. Chelsea is monitoring him, should things not progress further with Pochettino in summer.

“#CFC Amorim favors a 3421 system with two attacking midfielders who move freely between the lines. Pedro Goncalves and Edwards, are essential for Amorim Similar to Leverkusen and Inter Milan, there are often five players in the forward line as passing options, providing tremendous width in the attacking play (3-2-5). Been told his release clause is said to be €10m in summer.”

Liverpool are also on the lookout for a new manager with Jurgen Klopp confirming earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football,

Liverpool target Amorim ‘has proved his worth’

And former Liverpool midfielder Joao Carlos Teixeira insists Amorim is ready to replace Klopp after proving his worth in the Portuguese league and in Europe.

“Tactically they’re both different,” Teixeira told Record when comparing both Amorim and Klopp. “They play differently, with Klopp in a four-man defence and Ruben in a three-man defence. Ruben has proved his worth and has done well in recent years, even though he’s young.

“He’s already been a champion. They have had good results in the Champions League and Europa League. Sporting are playing well this year, but they were already playing well in previous years.

“Ruben is gaining prestige so that he can then move on to a challenge like Liverpool. In a situation like I think happened with Chelsea, when they hired Mourinho and then Villas-Boas.

“You can adapt well (in England) because it is a country where football works very well. In England everything is super organised and there is no confusion. Everything is prepared in advance so that it goes well.

“But it is a difficult league for a coach to adapt to. You have to adapt to life, training and schedules. It’s above all adapting to the game and the new reality, very different from what happens not only in Portugal, but in other countries.

“Even Guardiola, when he arrived in the Premier League, conceded many goals on the counter-attack and had to adapt. The pace is different. You can have the game under control and from one moment to the next everything changes.”