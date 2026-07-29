Bradley Barcola reacts to Chelsea ‘concrete interest’ and reaches Liverpool decision

Bradley Barcola, who is a Liverpool and Chelsea target

Bradley Barcola does not want to join Chelsea and play under Xabi Alonso, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger ready to move to Liverpool and star under Andoni Iraola, according to reports.

Barcola has told PSG that he will not sign a new contract, with last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners looking for €170million (£145.6m) for the France international winger this summer.

Liverpool are said to be ready to offer €150m (£128.5m) for Barcola, who, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, wants to move to Anfield.

Bradley Barcola wants Liverpool move

Romano said about Barcola, Liverpool and PSG on his YouTube channel: “Basically, the situation is that Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool have Barcola as a top priority.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool.

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“Barcola loves Liverpool project and is very tempted about the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

“So, there is no doubt that personal terms can be agreed.

“There will be no problem, no issue, but, as of today, they have yet to reach an agreement on the numbers.

“They will start soon.

“I don’t see any issue, I don’t see any problems.

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“Again, Barcola is tempted by Liverpool, and because this story has been reported here several times, so Liverpool want the player.

“The only news from the recent days is that Barcola will not put pen to paper, will not sign any new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

“And this is obviously facilitating his exit, but still you need to put a lot of money into Paris Saint-Germain pockets, and so we have to see what’s going to happen in the club-to-club negotiations.

“PSG will not make things easy in terms of money.

“Obviously, they consider Barcola a fantastic player.

“Basically, the whole European top clubs are looking for wingers.

“Barcola is young, is a serial winner, is a top talent is a top player, so PSG will ask for a lot of money.

“So, it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide how much they can invest, if they can match valuations.

“On personal terms, don’t expect any problems, but for sure, Liverpool are going to work hard in the next days, in the next weeks to understand what can happen there.”

Bradley Barcola rejects Chelsea

L’Equipe reported last weekend that Chelsea have expressed interest in Barcola, but the winger does not fancy a move to Stamford Bridge.

An X account, Krrish, has now shed further light on why Barcola does not want to join Chelsea, who appointed Alonso as their manager earlier this summer.

The account, which has over 69,000 followers on X, has reported that Barcola prefers to join Liverpool and work under Reds manager Iraola instead.

The account posted on X at 12:38pm on July 29: “BREAKING : BRADLEY BARCOLA

“Understand Bradley Barcola is currently not keen on joining Chelsea FC despite their concrete interest this summer!

“Bradley Barcola has doubts over Chelsea’s sporting project at this stage and is currently giving priority to a move to Liverpool FC if an agreement between clubs can be reached.

“The French winger wants to be a guaranteed regular starter across all competitions, with Chelsea currently hesitant to provide those assurances.

“Liverpool FC remain Barcola’s preferred destination, while PERSONAL TERMS are expected to be sorted out soon, as negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain continue to advance.

“Chelsea remain interested in the player, but Barcola’s current stance represents a significant obstacle as things stand.”

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