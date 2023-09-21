According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race to sign 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The teenager enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga last season for Dortmund as he grabbed seven goals and three assists in his 26 league appearances.

Moukoko was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last season but he ended up signing a new contract to commit his future to Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Man United and Newcastle were all linked with him before he penned this new deal.

The attacker is under contract until 2028 but he is being linked with a move away from Dortmund once again.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central are reporting that Real Madrid have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign ‘Jude Bellingham’s friend’.

It is claimed that Bellingham could play a ‘key’ role as Real Madrid pursue Moukoko, who is apparently ‘increasingly determined to leave Dortmund’ at some point over the next year.

Real Madrid are not alone in pursuing Moukoko, though. It is suggested that Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus have been ‘tested by Dortmund’ as they look to identify a suitable destination for the forward.

Dortmund are said to have set their asking price at ’35 million euros’ but they will surely look to secure a larger fee if there is a bidding war for Moukoko and they ‘want to sell him to the highest bidder’.

Liverpool arguably do not need to sign a new striker given the impressive range of attackers at their disposal but they will likely be forced into the market for a winger if Mo Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea meanwhile are more likely to recruit a new striker as they are still struggling in front of goal. Ivan Toney is another potential option and Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank has admitted that their prized asset will be sold for the right price.

“So far we’ve only sold one in the Premier League, that was David Raya – or that’s a loan but probably will be a sale in the future, I guess,” Frank said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there.

“I think if it’s the right time for the player to go, from my perspective that’s not my decision that would be Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, Brentford’s owner] in the end, then I think if they have developed well with us, been on the journey, and now they’re proven good enough to go to the top clubs, then I think it’s the right thing, if it’s the right price.”

