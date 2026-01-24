Jude Bellingham has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘offers have arrived’ for England international Jude Bellingham, who is ‘no longer untouchable’ at Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants fended off competition from several Premier League and European sides to sign Bellingham in 2023 for a fee of around £115m with add-ons included.

Bellingham enjoyed a remarkable debut season as he scored 23 goals in 42 games to help Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

However, the last 18 months have been more difficult for Bellingham and Real Madrid, who have struggled under Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso as they have lacked balance and cohesion following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

This season, Bellingham has had a stop-start campaign due to injury, while it has been reported that he and other key players contributed to Alonso’s sacking by politicking behind the scenes, though the Englishman has shut down these claims.

True or not, it has fuelled speculation linking Bellingham with a potential move to the Premier League, which realistically is never going to happen anytime soon.

Still, the truth does not get in the way of unreliable Spanish outlets telling a story, with the latest information claiming ‘offers have arrived’ from Liverpool and Chelsea as they look to capitalise on Bellingham’s situation.

It is claimed that the midfielder’s attitude issues mean he is ‘no longer untouchable’ at Real Madrid, while Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp, who has been mooted as a potential replacement for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, ‘would welcome’ his exit in the coming months.

Klopp is said to be the ‘leading contender’ to replace Arbeloa ahead of next season, while Liverpool and Chelsea are mentioned as the prime contenders to land Bellingham.

The report adds:

‘Both clubs would be delighted to welcome into their ranks a footballer with immense talent, who, a couple of years ag,o was among the finalists to win the Ballon d’Or. ‘And the Reds are big admirers of Bellingham, to the point of being willing to put more than 90 million euros on the table to close a deal with Real Madrid.’

Liverpool and Chelsea are more likely to compete for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims is going to cost “at least” 100 million euros this summer.

He said on X: ‘RB Leipzig are relaxed and are demanding at least €100 million for Yan #Diomande in the summer, provided his performances in the second half of the season do not stagnate.

‘Several top clubs are hoping to secure him for €60–70 million. Leipzig will not go along with that. Diomande is expected to become Leipzig’s record sale, overtaking Josko Gvardiol (€90 million).’

He added: ‘Premier League clubs that regularly scout Yan #Diomande at the stadium: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.’

