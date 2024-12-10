Liverpool, Chelsea battle for South American who would ‘like’ PL move but club ‘prefer’ summer deal

Liverpool and Chelsea are both reportedly in the market for a new centre-back as they aim to build on their strong starts to the Premier League season.

The duo are the leading two in the league this season, with both new managers Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca making a rapid start to life in England’s top division, aiming to rebuild two giants who had endured poor seasons by their standards last campaign.

The Belgian first division has been a talent factory for top level footballers in recent times, as well as the country as a whole. The latest young talent to come from there looks to be 20-year-old Ecuadorian defender, Joel Ordonez.

Ordonez came through the ranks at Indipendiente Del Valle in his home nation, the same club Moises Caicedo played for, before switching to Champions League outfit Club Brugge last year where he has began to be recognised among Europe’s top clubs.

Brugge bought Ordonez to play for their academy, but the defenders rapid rise has seen him be promoted to the first team in recent months.

Reports have claimed both Liverpool and Chelsea have sent scouts to Belgium to watch Ordonez, who has made 18 appearances this season, including five in the Champions League with a win against Aston Villa one of them.

Ordonez scored his first goal for the club last weekend in a dramatic 111th minute winner away against Mechelen who had levelled in the 95th minute.

Earlier this year, he signed a new contract running until 2028, but a move to the Premier League is certainly one that would come as an attractive one to Ordonez.

Previously, on a potential switch to England, he said: “The Premier League? I would like that.”

Brugge are no strangers to seeing their upcoming stars leave for bigger opportunities. The likes of Noa Lang and Charles De Ketelaere have left the club in recent years and Ordonez looks to be the next up.

On a potential move away for his defender, Brugge manager Nicky Hayen said: “That is ultimately what you want as a player. What makes me happy is that Joel always does his job despite the interest.

“You have no control over when that transfer will happen. It could be in the winter, but it could also be after this season, which we would prefer.”

Liverpool‘s interest can be understood with the Reds light in that department, with Ibrahima Konate set to be out for a period of time.