Liverpool line up ‘relaunched’ Chelsea flop as Salah ‘heir’ with Egypt star ‘going’ on ‘more than’ Ronaldo

Liverpool are exploring a potential deal for AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic to replace Mohamed Salah next summer, according to reports.

Salah has started the season in good form with the Egpyt international contributing three goals and four assists for Liverpool in their first five Premier League matches.

He does not appear to be troubled by the fact he has yet to receive a renewal offer to extend a contract which is due to expire in the summer and, having set a new Liverpool record of 20-plus goals for seven-successive seasons, his start to the new campaign means he is already well on his way to extending that.

Salah piled on the pressure for Liverpool to make a move on his contract after the Reds beat arch-rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford earlier this month.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’,” Salah told Sky Sports.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists that he’s heard from a source that Salah will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season as he will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia from next term.

“I know Salah’s going,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT on Thursday.

“I’m hearing it’ll be free transfer and how annoying would that be for Liverpool to lose Salah at 31 on a free transfer.

“I think he’ll end up getting more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo is getting paid over there, he’ll be the face [of the league].

“I can’t say [who told me] but I just think he would have signed a new contract by now and it’s enough money that he can’t turn down over there.”

And now Italian website Calciomercato claim AC Milan winger Pulisic – who has ‘relaunched’ himself this season with four goals and two assists in his first six matches of the season – is ‘on the list of possible candidates to collect Salah’s very heavy legacy’ as Liverpool look to find the Egyptian’s ‘heir’.

Liverpool ‘would probably have to put on the table more than double what the Rossoneri spent in the summer of 2023’ with AC Milan spending around €22m.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher doesn’t think Salah will fancy a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career with the Egyptian preferring to break records in the Premier League.

“I’m not sure it will be his last year. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” Carragher told The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late 30s and winding down then in his head.

“He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool.

“I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There are a lot of players, wingers or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals.

“You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we’ve seen in the Premier League.”