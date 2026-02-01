Real Madrid ‘asleep at the wheel’ as Liverpool, Chelsea ‘push’ to complete £43m signing

Jeremy Jacquet has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Liverpool and Chelsea are leading Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, according to reports.

The two Premier League sides are both looking at signing a new centre-back for the future amid concerns about that area of their teams this season.

Liverpool have an out-of-form and aging Virgil van Dijk with Ibrahima Konate – who has been far from his best – as their current centre-back pairing, while they have little cover after Giovanni Leoni picked up a serious injury earlier this season.

The centre-back positions have been picked out as an area that Chelsea need to improve if they are to push for the Premier League title next season with various pairings tried by recently-sacked Enzo Maresca and current boss Liam Rosenior.

And Rennes defender Jacquet, who has been capped five times by France Under-21s, has emerged as a potential signing for both Liverpool and Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea are looking to do a deal now for Jacquet, while Liverpool prefer to bring him in during the summer and Rennes would reportedly be open to a transfer in January if the defender was loaned back for the rest of the season.

Bayern Munich were pretty much ruled out of the race earlier this week when Bild journalist Christian Falk insisted that the Bavarians “are not a big competitor” for Jacquet’s signature.

Falk wrote in his CF Bayern Insider column: “Bayern Munich are not a big competitor for Jérémy Jacquet’s signature.

“They know him, and he has a market for the summer, but Bayern are not, at the moment, involved in negotiations. This means there’s a big chance for the Premier League.

“I believe it will cost around €50m [£43.3m] to buy him. Bayern are still waiting and won’t invest now in the Rennes star. So, I think there’s a pretty good chance for Chelsea.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Real Madrid ‘are asleep at the wheel’ in the race to sign Jacquet with Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea ‘taking the lead’ for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid’s ‘biggest problem’ is said to be the interest from the Premier League as president Florentino Perez ‘considers it essential to sign at least one young, promising centre-back’.

It is understood that the 20-year-old ‘might prioritise a move to the Premier League, where financial resources and consistent competition carry significant weight in these kinds of decisions.’

And Fabrizio Romano insists both Liverpool and Chelsea are still pushing for Jacquet with the transfer expert giving an update.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Finally, on Jeremy Jacquet, this is a story that should not be underestimated. Chelsea remain very active, Liverpool are still involved, and Bayern Munich now look unlikely because the player favours a move to the Premier League.

“This could be a now-or-never situation ahead of the summer. Chelsea want the deal done quickly, while Rennes want to sell now but allow the player to leave in the summer rather than immediately.

“Liverpool remain open to a summer deal, while Chelsea continue to push through the player’s camp. This race is very much ongoing.”

