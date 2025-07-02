Liverpool, Chelsea ‘submit offers’ of £35m for Barcelona star in ‘a sale that Laporta may consider’

Marc Casado has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea have both submitted offers for Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casado, according to reports.

The Reds and Blues have been quick out of the blocks this summer with both sides making a number of moves to improve their respective squads.

Liverpool have made five signings in total with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez the most eye-catching, while Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi also joined the goalkeeping department.

Chelsea have sealed six deals so far this summer with Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, Estevao, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro all joining, while Jamie Gittens is close to signing from Borussia Dortmund.

And now they are both looking at signing the same player from Barcelona with reports in Spain claiming Casado’s situation at the Camp Nou ‘has not gone unnoticed’ by the Premier League duo.

After a brilliant start to the season last term, Casado was ‘overshadowed’ by Frenkie de Jong in the second half of the campaign and was ‘forced to settle for playing only as a substitute, or in games without significance’.

It didn’t help that the young Spaniard also suffered a knee injury and, despite losing his place to the Dutchman, Casado is ‘fulfilling his childhood dream’ in a Blaugrana shirt.

But ‘it’s hard to be optimistic , and it’s very difficult for him to regain consistency’ as he faces competition from not only De Jong but Gavi, Eric García and Marc Bernal in that position.

And it is claimed that Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli ‘have already dared to submit offers valued at around 40 million euros (£35m).’

The report adds that it is ‘a sale that [Joan] Laporta may consider, given that he is not indispensable to Barca’ and the Barcelona president ‘could let him leave’.

Wataru Endo’s future had seemed unclear at the end of the season but the Liverpool midfielder is keen to stay and win more trophies at Anfield.

Endo said: “It means a lot to me, but I still feel like we can achieve something more with the staff and the team and for the fans.

“So, I just want to keep continuing to win titles with the fans.”

He added: “I believe that giving it my all here, and helping Liverpool win more titles, is the path to making my career as fulfilling as possible.

“I really think Liverpool is that kind of club, one that’s worth it. If I have the opportunity to play here, I wouldn’t throw it away just to go somewhere else.”