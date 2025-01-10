Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has reportedly decided his transfer “preference” amid interest from Premier League pair Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Georgia international has emerged as one of the standout wingers in Europe as he’s shone for Serie A giants Napoli in recent years.

23-year-old Kvaratskhelia has grabbed 59 goal involvements in his 107 appearances for Napoli as he’s attracted interest from several elite European clubs.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Kvaratskhelia will leave Napoli this month with Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as possible destinations.

Liverpool are already spoiled for choice in attacking areas, but Rousing The Kop revealed they are ‘desperate’ not to miss out on the Napoli standout and are considering a ‘swap deal’ including Darwin Nunez or Federico Chiesa.

The report revealed:

‘Liverpool also have their current squad to consider, and with Arne Slot having six senior forward options at his disposal, there may need to be an exit to facilitate Kvaratskhelia’s arrival. ‘And RTK understands Liverpool are considering the option of including Darwin Nunez in any possible deal. The Uruguayan is unsettled on Merseyside and has attracted attention of a number of clubs including Juventus and AC Milan. ‘Federico Chiesa is another who is understood to be of interest to Napoli and RTK have been informed that Liverpool are weighing up whether or not to push ahead with player exchange arrangement.’

However, in a blow to Liverpool and Chelsea, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Kvaratskhelia’s ‘preference’ is a move to PSG.

Jacobs revealed: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s preference is to join PSG, having been sold on a move last year.

“PSG exploring various formulas to see if a deal is possible. Napoli’s asking price is €80m, but they are prepared to sell in January. This is a change from their summer stance.”

He previously said: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia told PSG over the summer he wanted to join, and personal terms not a problem.

“Liverpool and Chelsea alert to the situation this month, as @David_Ornstein called.

“Both could try and change Kvaratskhelia’s mind if he becomes available at market value in January. Napoli want around €80m, a number that could increase if new suitors approach them.

“As of Thursday, PSG the only club engaged in direct talks with Napoli. No offer accepted for Kvaratskhelia yet.”