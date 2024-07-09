Chelsea and Liverpool are both reportedly in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi – but face competition from a pair of Italian giants.

Adeyemi arrived at the Westfalenstadion from RB Salzburg two years ago but has endured an injury-hit spell that particularly limited his involved last season.

The 22 year old had managed six goals and assists apiece in 24 appearances in his first season at Dortmund – a contribution every other game, if you’re feeling tired and need the maths doing for you – but played predominantly from the bench last season even before suffering an ankle ligament injured that kept him out for two months.

Adeyemi found form upon his return, however, scoring three goals in his first three starts after making his comeback.

Dortmund could be tempted into Adeyemi sale

If reports from Sky Germany are to be believed, those outings may have done enough to reignite interest from Liverpool, who were linked with him as far back as 2021, and from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Personally we’re always sceptical when such an old link is revived, as it always reeks of an agent throwing semi-plausible names out there to give the illusion of extant interest in a player’s signature.

Just to back up that hunch, Adeyemi’s lack of playing time for Dortmund last season and his having another three years left on his deal would make it feel more likely that he is looking for a move away.

AC Milan and Juventus are also touted as potential destinations, and Milan have seen first hand how dangerous Adeyemi can be on his day: he scored against them in the Champions League back in November, killing the game off with the final effort in a 3-1 win for the eventual finalists.

Sky Germany go on to suggest that Dortmund might be quite happy with that state of affairs, saying that a bid of €30m (£25.3m) may tempt them into selling – but that they are not exactly in a mad rush to push him out the door. That fee would match the figure that Dortmund paid for Adeyemi’s services in the first place.

Adeyemi started for Dortmund in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.