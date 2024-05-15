Liverpool and Chelsea have been urged to “jump at the chance” to sign Gabriel Jesus if Arsenal are looking to offload him this summer.

The Gunners paid around £45m to sign Jesus from Premier League rivals Man City during the 2022 summer transfer window.

This transfer was viewed as a major coup but injuries have blighted Jesus and he’s been wasteful in front of goal as he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Emirates.

Summer signing Kai Havertz has moved ahead of Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal to become Mikel Arteta’s first-choice forward.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer and it has been suggested that Jesus and/or Nketiah could be sold to facilitate a move for a signing.

“I think that would be crazy…”

Ex-Premier League defender Glen Johnson has explained why he thinks Liverpool and Chelsea should try to sign Jesus if he is made available.

“Yes, definitely,” Johnson said when asked if he thinks Liverpool should try to sign Jesus.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Spurs fans would rather Arsenal didn’t win the league and that has blown some tiny minds

👉 Spurs fans decried as ‘idiots’ as Arsenal warned that this won’t be fun…



“I would be surprised if Arsenal do actually want to sell him because I think that would be crazy. If he does become available, either Chelsea or Liverpool should bite their arm off.

“He’s not going to get you 25 goals a season, but he’s going to be a big part of the team and he works his socks off. In front of goal, he’s going to score a lot of goals at a club like that where he’ll get a lot of opportunities.

“If Arsenal do let him go, then Chelsea and Liverpool should absolutely jump at the chance.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Jesus has “interest” from the Saudi Pro League and two of his Arsenal team-mates could also be on the move.

“Two Arsenal stars have also been linked with Saudi. Firstly, Gabriel Jesus has been mentioned as a target, but at the moment he is not talking to any Saudi clubs. There are no proper negotiations ongoing, it’s just about interest,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside.

“It’s the same for Thomas Partey – he was a target for Saudi last summer, but he’s not in contact with them at the moment.

“Another name to watch at Arsenal is Reiss Nelson. It’s a possibility that he could be leaving the club. There was interest in Nelson last summer but he ended up signing a new contract.

“Still, he will now consider proposals in the summer and Arsenal too; they’re not desperate to part ways, only in case there’s a good proposal in the summer transfer window.”

More: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Gabriel Jesus