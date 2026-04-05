Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been accused of forcing Mohamed Salah’s exit from the club, while the “poor” forward has been criticised.

Last season, Salah was one of the best footballers in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title.

This earned Salah a new two-year contract before the end of last season, but his performances have dramatically declined during this campaign.

Salah has also butted heads with Slot over his game time, so it is hardly surprising that it was announced during the international break that he will leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The 33-year-old’s struggles against Man City in Liverpool’s 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss further proved that it is now the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

But Mohamed Aboutrika, who played with Salah for Egypt, thinks Slot is to blame for the forward leaving.

“One of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is the presence of Arne Slot, because we’ve seen issues in the recent period… You, Slot, pushed the man away,” Aboutrika said.

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“Salah only had a two-year contract with Liverpool… Salah wants to work with peace of mind and enjoy the next phase of his career. Salah doesn’t need any validation from Slot or anyone else.”

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol, meanwhile, has hit out at Salah, claiming his sudden decline has been “unprecedented”.

“This is unprecedented,” Nicol told ESPN.

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“How can you go from almost winning the Player of the Year last year to this? To the fact that now you don’t look as though you know where the goal is.”

On Salah’s early miss against Man City, he added: “The fact is, he had plenty of time to get it under control and pick his spot. But his touch is so poor.

“Where’s the power? He’s obviously, his whole body shape’s wrong. And even the penalty kick. He doesn’t have his head up. You watch the majority of people take penalty kicks nowadays.

“They’re all watching where the goalie is. But Mo is so concentrated and so unsure that he has to concentrate on the ball and make sure he gets a good strike.

“And so all that other stuff that you would normally do with your head up, because you’re confident, has completely and utterly disappeared.”

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