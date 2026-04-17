According to reports, Liverpool chief Michael Edwards would have to ‘go against’ Richard Hughes to sack head coach Arne Slot.

There have been contrasting reports regarding Slot’s future at Liverpool, but he should be under immense scrutiny over his side’s incredibly poor 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool surpassed expectations under Slot during his debut season, with the Dutchman helping them to win their 20th Premier League title.

However, Liverpool’s results and performances have fallen off a cliff this season, with Slot at least partially to blame for their sudden downturn.

The head coach has gradually been losing fan support over his poor decision-making and uninspiring tactics, while the availability of club legend Xabi Alonso could further weaken his position.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot exit

Having failed in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Reds are set for a season without a trophy, while they are currently in an intense battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite this, respected reporter David Ornstein has insisted that Liverpool’s hierarchy are keen to keep Slot beyond this season.

Ornstein said: “All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool – they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“From the conversations I’ve had – even if there’s no Champions League football – that’s the intention.”

As well as Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Andoni Iraola and Luis Enrique are among those linked with Liverpool, with other outlets claiming Slot will likely leave if he fails to deliver Champions League qualification.

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And a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers has shed light on the alleged conflict between FSG’s head of football, Edwards, and Liverpool’s sporting director, Hughes, over Slot.

As per the report, Edwards would have to ‘go against’ Hughes if he decided to push for Slot’s exit.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Richard Hughes is really the key player in keeping Arne Slot at Liverpool. He’s all in on Slot for next season and has plans to bring in two pacey wingers to shake things up.

‘Now, Michael Edwards is still on the fence about Arne Slot, which adds some tension. Since Hughes is calling the shots on football decisions, it puts Edwards in a tricky spot.

‘If Michael Edwards wants to move on from Slot, he’d have to go against Richard Hughes, and that could really sour their close relationship.

‘Will Hughes get his way, or will Edwards make a bold move to override him?’

Hughes has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months, but journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Thursday that he will remain at Liverpool.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Exclusive: Richard Hughes won’t leave #LFC this summer and will lead a continued revamp, with 3-4 senior players set to arrive.

‘Al-Hilal interest genuine, but FSG want Hughes to stay.’

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