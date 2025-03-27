According to reports, Liverpool’s hierarchy could ‘go over Arne Slot’s head’ with one star linked with a ‘surprise’ move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

There could be a huge squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer as the futures of several key players are in doubt.

The Reds have been dealt a major blow this week as Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly ‘agreed’ to join Real Madrid. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could also leave this summer as the three players are among the 20 most valuable stars due to become free agents this summer.

Liverpool could also overhaul their attack as head coach Arne Slot has overly relied on Salah while his other attackers have underperformed.

Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year amid lingering interest from FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Diaz’s agents would ‘seek an exit’ if he is not offered a new contract with his current deal due to expire in 2027.

Now, a report from Caught Offside claims Slot and Liverpool’s board ‘disagree’ on Diaz with Arsenal ‘lurking for a surprise deal’.

It is suggested that there could be an ‘internal disagreement’ at Liverpool over whether to extend Diaz’s contract.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that there is some uncertainty about Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield, with big clubs on alert. ‘Arsenal are among the teams monitoring Diaz’s situation at the moment, while the Colombia international also has admirers in the form of Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.’

‘Although Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given the green light for Diaz to leave, it seems the Reds board are keen to keep him. ‘Despite Diaz seemingly not being a key part of Slot’s plans, it could even be the case that the Liverpool board go over the manager’s head and offer the player a new contract, CaughtOffside understands.’

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed a “good factor” boosts Barcelona’s chances of signing Diaz.

“Diaz is on the list. I’m told that Barca have a very good relationship with people close to Diaz, and that’s a good factor. I’m also told that Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain,” Romano revealed.

“Very exciting football for a fast, quality player with these skills would be absolutely perfect. So Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity. But at the moment, still no negotiations, still no direct contacts, and there are more options on the list of Barcelona.

“But for Diaz, the possibility to leave is something concrete, and the interest from Saudi remains. They wanted him at the beginning of January, end of December. When their contacts took place, the player decided to stay, but in Saudi they remain interested.”