Liverpool star wants Premier League transfer despite interest from two Serie A clubs

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa would like to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Anfield in January, according to reports.

Chiesa has played just two minutes of football under Andoni Iraola this season with the Italy international ruled out of the start of the campaign with what was described as a “small muscle injury”.

The former Juventus forward was ready to face Manchester City when Liverpool returned to action after the international break – but he got on the pitch right at the end of the match.

The Italy international joined from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m under Arne Slot in 2024 and now there are rumours that he could head back to Serie A.

Chiesa was a regular off the bench in the Premier League last term but the arrival of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz has pushed him further down the pecking order, despite Mohamed Salah’s exit.

Speaking ahead of the season, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicted that Chiesa and Wataru Endo would not be in Iraola’s plans this season.

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Carragher said: “And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that. They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.

“Endo should have been moved on. He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

Liverpool winger Chiesa has a ‘desire to stay in England’

And now Tuttomercatoweb insists that, despite previous enquiries from Milan and Lazio, Chiesa’s ‘desire to stay in England and still experience the Premier League has prevented the move to return to Italy from even getting off the ground’.

However, the Italian outlet says ‘perhaps the conversation ahead of January could change’ if there are no takers from the Premier League.

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The report adds: ‘There are no official openings at the moment, but the English club could decide to discuss the matter further down the line, perhaps with the player himself, who, let’s remember, has a contract with the Reds until June 30, 2028. In short, the doors may no longer be closed, but much will depend on what happens in the next two months.’

Tuttomercatoweb continues: ‘One possible option could be a loan with an option to buy. No one in Serie A has made any moves yet, but they will soon begin to consider it. Inter could potentially represent a solution if they also decide to create space, perhaps by selling Luis Henrique.’

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio insists Chiesa “was wrong” to move to Liverpool, he told ReteSport: “Chiesa? He was wrong to go to Liverpool. Someone who knows how to play football always knows how to do it.”

On the Liverpool winger potentially being an option for Roma, Di Livio added: “He needs to recover, but I would sign him since he can play on both flanks. With Gasperini, Chiesa would return to the national team.”

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