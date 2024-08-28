Romano gives Chiesa to Liverpool update as Reds are ‘ready to pull the plug on three late deals’

Fabrizio Romano claims that “talks are ongoing” between Liverpool, Juventus and Federico Chiesa’s agent as the Reds look to understand “the conditions of the deal”.

The Reds have made one signing so far this summer with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining from Valencia in a deal worth around €35m before going back to the Spanish side on loan for the rest of the season.

That means that the Liverpool recruitment team are yet to improve the current squad that Jurgen Klopp left Arne Slot when the German handed over the reins at the end of last term.

Central midfield and central defence were areas expected to be improved on this summer but now Juventus winger Chiesa seems the most likely addition before the transfer window closes.

And transfer expert Romano has brought an update on the current situation surrounding Liverpool interest in Chiesa with the Italian journalist claiming he’d be a “perfect fit” for the Reds.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool are working on the Federico Chiesa deal – they are talking to Juventus and also to the agent of the player. Liverpool are understanding the conditions of the deal, with Juve asking for around €15m for the player, who can leave as a free agent next summer.

“The salary will also be a crucial point, and this is one of the things Liverpool are discussing. Talks are ongoing, let’s see what happens, but of course if Chiesa ends up leaving Juventus, this could help them improve their proposal for a replacement like Jadon Sancho.

“For me, Chiesa would be a fantastic signing – he is the perfect fit for Liverpool, he’s fast, and he deserves to play in a team with offensive football like Liverpool as Juventus under Allegri were too defensive.

“In terms of other similar targets for Liverpool, I’m not aware of other players being considered at the moment, my name for Liverpool is Federico Chiesa.

“Staying with Liverpool, there is still no update so far on the future of Joe Gomez. Interest from many clubs like Crystal Palace, Fulham and more remains, but there is nothing concrete yet on club-to-club talks or with an official bid. It remains one to watch but Gomez could also end up staying at Liverpool.”

However, Football Insider insists that Liverpool are now ‘ready to pull the plug on three late deals’ and ‘delay their transfer business until January’.

Slot had been ‘keen to bring a centre-back, central midfielder and wide attacker to Anfield before the transfer deadline’ but both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards ‘have so far been reluctant to sanction any deals as they feel prices are inflated’.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi seemed like he was on the verge of a move to Anfield earlier in the summer before deciding to stay in Spain.

And the report adds: ‘Sources say that unless the right deals become available before Friday’s (30 August) deadline, Liverpool will keep their powder dry until the January window.’