Federico Chiesa could be set for a cut-price move to Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working to complete’ their first summer signing as they are stepping up talks with Juventus over buying Federico Chiesa.

The Premier League giants are yet to make a summer signing, but it emerged on Tuesday evening that they have agreed to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Mamardashvili has been selected as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker and he will complete his move to Liverpool ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

After Liverpool missed out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi earlier this month, there were fears that they would not make a signing before this transfer window closes on Friday evening but they are pursuing Chiesa.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from clubs around Europe after he was one of the best players at Euro 2020 for tournament winners Italy, but injuries have hampered him in recent seasons.

Chiesa was a bit-part player for Juventus last season as he only made 25 Serie A starts, but he grabbed ten goals and three assists across all competitions.

The versatile forward – who is out of contract in 2025 – was made surplus to requirements earlier this summer and Juventus have been attempting to offload him before his value declines even further.

Liverpool are well-stocked in the attacking department with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, so it was surprising when Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that they are interested in Chiesa.

He said: “Liverpool make an initial approach for Federico Chiesa as a possible option for final days.

“Chiesa, available on the market as Juve wants to find a solution and #LFC made contact today.

Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move.”

On Tuesday evening, he added: “During talks on Monday, Federico Chiesa opened the doors to Liverpool as he’s super keen on the move.

“Negotiations underway between all parties involved to get the deal done, Liverpool are confident.

“The only club to approach Juve with formal contact has been Liverpool.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein meanwhile has revealed Liverpool are ‘working to complete’ a deal to sign Chiesa as they are ‘long-term admirers’ of the winger.