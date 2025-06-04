Euro giants strike ‘verbal agreement’ with Liverpool star as ‘negotiations’ over fee begin

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with Italian side AC Milan ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to move on some players from Arne Slot’s title-winning squad after making a fast start in the summer transfer market.

Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £29.5m, with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on his way to Real Madrid.

A deal to sign Florian Wirtz is also progressing with Liverpool looking to agree a fee before signing the Germany international, while they are also attempting to get a deal over the line for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

There have been rumours this week that Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool to join Barcelona and now Chiesa – who only started one Premier League match all season – looks set to leave.

Italian journalist Sebastiano Sarno insists that the Italy international has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Milan over a deal and now the clubs are ‘in negotiations’ over a transfer fee.

READ: Mo Salah is first name on the Net-Zero XI teamsheet as green clubs rewarded

Sarno wrote on X: ‘News arrived in the middle of the night! #Chiesa has a verbal agreement reached in the last few days with @acmilan

‘#Milan is now in negotiations with #Liverpool and hopes to close at a reasonable price.’

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, Chiesa remained coy over his Liverpool future.

When asked whether he could move this summer, Chiesa said: “It will be a topic to address in the summer. My agent, my family and I have an excellent relationship with Liverpool. The goal is to be ready for the training camp, we will look for the best solution for everyone.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Florian Wirtz could be a ‘lightweight short-arse getting bullied every week’

👉 ‘I was never offered a renewal’: Liverpool star Federico Chiesa speaks out about shock departure

👉 Brentford the perfect stepping stone for Liverpool keeper back to Champions League

Speaking out on his departure from Juventus last summer, Chiesa added: “I was never offered a renewal.

“There were contacts to talk about it after the [2024] European Championship but no one ever got back to me. When I returned after the holidays and the wedding I immediately spoke to Thiago Motta, who told me clearly and bluntly: ‘You are not part of the project, find yourself a team.’

“However, I feel great affection for Juve and the fans.”

And Chiesa insists he was left out of the first-team picture at Juventus by Thiago Motta in his final days at the club.

Chiesa continued: “I trained with other players who were in the same situation as me.

“They were clear from day one, they made me work for two weeks with the team, then Motta didn’t want me anymore. I am a professional, I accepted and continued training to find another team. It was a great disappointment because I care a lot about Juventus and I thought I could still give a lot.”