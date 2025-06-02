Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa will be offloaded in the summer transfer window after one year at the club, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League at the end of April with Arne Slot’s side finishing the season ten points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who struggled to get near Liverpool in the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool are now ahead of some of their rivals in planning their recruitment for the summer after knowing for a long time that they would be qualifying for the Champions League, which is crucial for budgeting.

The Reds have already moved to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Frimpong’s team-mate at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, also look set to join.

But there will have to be outgoings too and a prime candidate for that is Chiesa – who signed from Juventus last summer- with the Italy international starting just one Premier League game this season, which was a 3-2 loss against Brighton in May, once the title was already wrapped up.

And now Spanish publication AS claims that Chiesa ‘will be leaving’ Liverpool this summer and Atletico Madrid ‘has his name on the table and is aware of the player’s situation’.

READ: Champions League prize money table revealed: Liverpool earnings cover most of Wirtz fee

Chiesa is looking for regular football next season in order to play for Italy at the 2026 World Cup and the Italian ‘will leave Liverpool either on loan or on a transfer’ with Napoli also credited with interest.

In terms of other incomings at Anfield, Football Insider claims that Liverpool are ‘among the Premier League clubs monitoring the situation of Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling’.

Despite Tottenham submitting bids in January, the report adds that it is now an ‘open race’ for Dibling, who is looking to return to the Premier League after the Saints’ relegation.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City ‘are among the clubs also watching the wonderkid’s situation closely ahead of a potential summer swoop’ with Southampton demanding around £55m to let him leave.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool have moved on from The Coutinho Money to fund transfer masterplan through bank of Brentford

👉 Liverpool cut-price Wirtz deal to be completed as Leverkusen leverage ‘destroyed’ by agent as ‘bluff’ fails

👉 Liverpool star sets Barcelona ‘deadline’ to sign him as partner appears to bid farewell to Reds fans



Fenway Sport Group chief Michael Edwards – who only rejoined Liverpool last year – has been linked with a move to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

But former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons the move to the Middle East would represent “too big a leap into the unknown” for Edwards.

Wyness told Football Insider: “There’s no doubt that he is one of the brightest football brains in the game.

“This brings us into a whole new generation of Saudi poaching talent. They’re realising it isn’t about managers or players, but about sporting brains and structure.

“If he goes, it will be very lucrative for him. But I imagine there’s a bigger plan than just the Saudi Pro League. His brain is very valuable.

“I’d be very surprised if he goes, however. I think he’s enjoying his time at Liverpool. He knows everyone, he’s trusted, he understands how everything works. I think it would probably be too big a leap to go into the unknown.

“But if it’s not him, then it will be another of the brain’s trust in football that may look to go down to Saudi. It’s a very interesting move, in my opinion.”