According to reports, Liverpool are considering a move for Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk as he is their ‘chosen one’ to replace Mohamed Salah.

Salah‘s long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat as their respective deals expire at the end of this season.

The Egypt international has made a strong start to the season as he has four goals and four assists in his six Premier League games.

However, he intimated after Liverpool‘s 3-0 win against Man Utd that he is yet to have talks with club chiefs about a new contract and as things stand, this will be his final year with the Premier League giants.

Chelsea invested an initial fee of around £62m to sign Mudryk during the 2023 January transfer window as they beat Arsenal to the signing.

Mudryk only has seven goals in his 64 appearances at Chelsea as he’s proven to be a huge flop. He has dropped down the pecking order this season and Frank Leboeuf recently argued that he is a “lost cause”.

“Mudryk has no value anymore – he’s a lost cause and Chelsea won’t make any money on him,” Leboeuf said.

“He is so raw and he’s not getting better under many managers – there’s no improvement.

“Who would want to buy Mudryk? I wouldn’t even buy him for ten million at the moment. In fact, I wouldn’t even buy him for £1m. Why would you want to spend money on a player who is not in any way productive.

“He’s been here 18 months and I know it’s been difficult for him given his circumstances at home in Ukraine, but judging from what I’ve seen, I really worry that Chelsea have signed a dud in Mudryk and they must replace him.

“I was bought for £2m in 1996 and I thought that was a lot! Mudryk was bought for £70m or something – it’s insane!”

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Mudryk is Liverpool’s ‘Plan B for Salah’s departure’ as the Ukraine international is their ‘chosen one’.