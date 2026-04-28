Liverpool have doubts about making Giorgi Mamardashvili their new No 1 if Alisson Becker joins Juventus this summer, with a report revealing who the Reds have identified as a more worthy successor.

Alisson, 33, is a bona fide Liverpool legend, though all good things must come to an end. The Brazilian is contracted at Anfield for another season but recently agreed personal terms with Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juve have offered the veteran goalkeeper a two-year deal with an option for a third season. The suggestion from Romano was Liverpool won’t offer Alisson another contract beyond the year he has left.

As such, Alisson is prepared to join Juventus this summer, but out of respect for Liverpool, he’s leaving the final decision up to the club.

In a summer in which Liverpool will wave goodbye to boatloads of experience when Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah both depart, it might not be the wisest of moves to let Alisson go too.

In any case, if the Reds do decide it’s time to start a new chapter between the sticks, the obvious solution of promoting Giorgi Mamardashvili from back-up to No 1 may not occur.

According to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Liverpool have begun to harbour doubts as to whether Mamardashvili is of the calibre required to be the regular starter.

Accordingly, Liverpool have set about identifying options in the market to directly succeed Alisson as Liverpool’s regular starter.

James Trafford (Manchester City), Robin Roefs (Sunderland) and Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) are all being monitored. The upside with each of that trio is they’re all proven in the Premier League.

However, sources have stressed Liverpool’s preferred option is FC Porto and Portugal superstar, Diogo Costa.

Liverpool want Diogo Costa to replace Alisson

The 26-year-old can be signed via a hefty release clause worth roughly €60m / £52m. If making a move, Liverpool would first attempt to negotiate a lower fee with Porto.

Costa is Porto’s captain and the regular starter with Portugal. He’s been named the Primeira Liga goalkeeper of the year in three of the past four seasons.

Explaining Liverpool’s admiration of the stopper, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, stated: “The 26-year-old has built an outstanding reputation during his time with Porto, where he has been a first-team regular since 2019.

“Now club captain at the Estadio do Dragao, he has amassed close to 250 appearances and is widely regarded as one of the most complete goalkeepers in European football. Costa has also earned 42 international caps for his country, and is a two-time winner of the Primeira Liga title.

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“Sources indicate that Liverpool have long admired Costa’s profile, with his command of the penalty area, distribution, and composure under pressure seen as traits well-suited to the Premier League.

“However, he is not the only option under consideration, with three Premier League stars (Trafford, Roefs, Verbruggen) also under consideration and amid a brutal realisation about Giorgi Mamardashvili.”

As mentioned, Liverpool’s ‘realisation’ about Mamardashvili is he may not be ready to fill Alisson’s shoes if the Brazilian departs at season’s end.

Amid those lingering concerns, it’s Porto and Portugal ace Costa who Liverpool fans should keep an eye on if the time has come for Alisson to go.

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