Liverpool ‘choose Klopp’s replacement’ despite reliable journalist insisting appointment is ‘unlikely’

Despite it being widely reported that Roberto De Zerbi to Liverpool is “unlikely”, a report from Spain suggests he’s been ‘chosen’ to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to be Liverpool‘s next manager after Klopp announced that he would be leaving in the summer but FSG are considering alternatives as the Spaniard has made it clear that he is sticking with Bayer Leverkusen for another season at least.

De Zerbi to Liverpool? Of course not…

De Zerbi arrived in the Premier League last season as he was appointed by Brighton as Graham Potter’s replacement. The respected Italian did a wonderful job last term as the Seagulls finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League.

Under De Zerbi, ninth-placed Brighton have dipped this season but the head coach’s attractive style of football is fuelling reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

The 44-year-old has been mentioned as a candidate to replace Klopp, but several respected sources have recently poured cold water on claims suggesting he could be appointed by Liverpool.

Earlier this week, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Liverpool are “incredibly unlikely” to appoint De Zerbi.

Speaking via The Athletic FC podcast, he said: “My information is that it’s incredibly unlikely that Liverpool will go for De Zerbi. I’m being told that’s not going to happen.

“And I see the stories continue to propel, and also see that he’s heavily linked with Bayern Munich, so let’s see on that one.”

Fellow transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since backed up Ornstein’s revelation. Reporting via his Daily Briefing substack column, he said: “Reports have suggested that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is not one of the leading candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and as I’ve clearly said, the Italian coach was never a frontrunner for the job.

“De Zerbi has had contacts with Bayern Munich over the vacant role in Germany but he has never had them with Liverpool. The Premier League club only discussed the Brighton boss internally as they continue to search for their new manager.

“Liverpool are still considering all of their options but Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is the favourite candidate, however, nothing is done with the Portuguese coach.”

Who to believe? Ornstein and Romano or Fichajes?

Ornstein and Romano are regarded as two of the most reliable football reporters in the game, while Spanish outlet Fichajes are one of the least reputable.

So forgive us for taking their update on De Zerbi’s future with a pinch handful of salt. It is claimed that Liverpool ‘have already chosen Klopp’s replacement’ as FSG are ‘very clear about who will be in charge at Anfield’ next season.

It is worth noting that this report is piggybacking off an initial story from Mundo Deportivo, so they also deserve a kicking.

The story also points out that ‘unofficially talks have begun’ (no, they haven’t) between Liverpool and De Zerbi with ‘Richard Hughes behind these negotiations, supporting the possible arrival of the Italian coach to the Anfield bench’.

So ladies and gentlemen, who to trust? Is it Fichajes *who awaits cheers but is greeted with chants of ‘shame’* or everyone else? We will leave that down to you.