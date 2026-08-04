According to reports, Liverpool have chosen their ‘Plan B’ if they miss out on PSG star Bradley Barcola, having been ‘forced’ back to the drawing board.

Up to now, the 2026 summer transfer window has been difficult for Liverpool, who are struggling to sign a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Having missed out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise, the Reds have now turned to Barcola as a marquee summer signing.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but they are currently short in several positions.

Barcola is their current leading target, but they also need to recruit at least a midfielder, a centre-back and a right-back before this transfer window closes.

Liverpool have at least been boosted by Barcola indicating he is open to joining the Premier League giants, while he reportedly does not want to sign a new contract to extend his stay at PSG beyond 2028.

READ: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd kids among 11 pre-season sensations

However, Liverpool and PSG are currently far apart regarding Barcola’s valuation, with Luis Enrique’s side reportedly setting their asking price at around £145m.

And according to Caught Offside, this has ‘forced’ Liverpool to ‘prepare alternatives’ because of PSG’s ‘enormous’ demands, and they are said to have ‘decided’ their ‘Plan B’ signing is Bournemouth’s Rayan.

Rayan has made a huge impact since joining Bournemouth at the start of this year and he was one of last season’s breakout stars in the Premier League.

The report explains:

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool remain in club-to-club discussions with PSG and are willing to invest around €100 million. Barcola is attracted to the Anfield project, but PSG are seeking between £140 million and £145 million before seriously considering a sale. ‘That difference explains why Bournemouth attacker Rayan has emerged as Liverpool’s Plan B. The Brazilian already understands Iraola’s demanding style and would offer speed, strength and considerable development potential.’

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to sell Gakpo for £70m; ‘not happy’ Reds teammate to push for summer exit

Liverpool transfer plans for other positions revealed

Elsewhere, a new report from The Athletic has shed light on which other positions Liverpool are looking to strengthen this summer.

The report claims:

‘As well as Barcola, midfield and defensive options are being considered. If Jones leaves, a new midfielder must be signed to boost that department. ‘Liverpool also continue to scour the market for the next batch of emerging talent and are continuing to assess a number of players around the ages of 16 and 17.’

READ NEXT: Curtis Jones responds after Andoni Iraola tells him to sign new Liverpool contract

