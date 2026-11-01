Liverpool choose two top targets to replace Virgil van Dijk as Reds now ‘accelerate’ signings

According to reports, Liverpool have identified two ‘major’ transfer targets as they plan for life without Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, but he could be on borrowed time at Liverpool.

The 35-year-old has declined over the past couple of years as he nears the end of his playing career, and he has now entered the final year of his current contract.

In recent transfer windows, Liverpool have started the process of rebuilding their centre-back department by signing Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool choose two leading targets to replace Virgil van Dijk

However, at least one more centre-back is likely to be recruited once Van Dijk leaves, and journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing claims Liverpool are already ‘planning for life’ without the Dutchman.

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The report claims Liverpool are now ‘accelerating their defensive midfield’ by turning to Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo as their ‘major’ targets to replace Van Dijk.

The report adds:

‘Schlotterbeck remains one of Liverpool’s leading centre-back targets despite signing a new Borussia Dortmund contract earlier this year. Murillo is also admired, alongside Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Koundé. ‘Liverpool have not submitted a formal offer for Schlotterbeck or Murillo. For now, the process remains centred on scouting, performance analysis and assessing the conditions that would be required for future negotiations.’

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For now, Liverpool continue to rely on Van Dijk and he will start against Premier League title favourites Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this match, Van Dijk has sent a warning to his teammates about facing Arsenal.

“Games against Arsenal are always special, and Sunday’s will be no different. I know that you guys will be up for it, and we will be too,” Van Dijk wrote.

“You don’t get easy, comfortable afternoons in the Premier League, and you certainly don’t get them against Arsenal.”

“You have to be switched on from the first second, you have to be prepared to run hard, fight for everything and help your teammates out… for 90 minutes-plus.”

He continued: “There will be times, I’m sure, when we have to suffer without the ball, but it is important that we keep our composure and make sure that when we have the ball we show our own quality.

“It is important too that we use the energy that you guys provide to push us forward.”

He added: “When Anfield is at its best, we are at its best, and vice versa.”

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