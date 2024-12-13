Liverpool Christmas party ‘abruptly cancelled’ after ‘drug concerns’ shake ‘glitzy bash’

Liverpool had to ‘shut down’ their staff Christmas party after ‘drug paraphernalia’ was found in the toilets at the city’s cathedral, according to the Daily Mail.

The club’s staff had their Christmas party at Liverpool cathedral on Thursday evening and was attended by ‘around 500 club workers’.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, where it is claimed the ‘glitzy Thursday night bash’ was ‘abruptly cancelled over drug concerns’.

Indeed, the event was ‘shut down’ because ‘suspected drug paraphernalia was found in the toilets’.

There was reportedly ‘a medical emergency’ at the party, which sparked fear drugs were being taken, leading to toilet checks, where ‘a number of empty miniature re-sealable bags, which are often used to contain illegal substances’ were discovered.

It turns out said medical emergency was not drug related and the member of staff involved ‘was taken to hospital and has recovered well’.

The report from Mike Keegan adds:

Bands had been hired to play at the city’s Anglican Cathedral, the fifth biggest in the world, and at least one set was ended early. Bars closed around 30 minutes ahead of time, according to insiders. After being sent away, some found alternate venues to head to. Considerable expense went on the event, aimed at providing non-football staff with a thank you for their work throughout the year. None of the players or manager Arne Slot are thought to have been present. The iconic Church of England venue celebrated 100 years since its consecration in 1924 and is the seat of the bishop of Liverpool and the mother church of the diocese of Liverpool. It is the largest cathedral and religious building in Britain. For the event, Liverpool’s badge was projected high onto the chapel windows while the hall was bathed in red light. A Liverpool spokesperson said: ‘We do not condone or tolerate the use of illegal substances at any of our sites or events. ‘We thank the events team at the venue for their swift action and professional response to the medical emergency which was unrelated. ‘The member of staff is recovering well.’

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League in their next match and have only lost once all season, at home to Nottingham Forest in September.