Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is said to be ‘favouring’ one transfer outcome as Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal show interest in signing him.

Guehi is expected to be on the move in January or next summer, as he is in the final few months of his current contract and is linked with several elite clubs.

Liverpool came close to signing the centre-back in the summer, but a £35m transfer fell through on deadline day as Crystal Palace did not have enough time to sign a suitable replacement.

This means Guehi is still on the market and Liverpool face intense competition in the race to sign him this year.

Guehi likely remains a priority for Liverpool as they desperately need to sign at least one new centre-back this year, but they would prefer a free transfer and could miss out.

This is because Man City are said to be making a play to sign Guehi for a fee this month, as they are short at the back without Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

Bayern Munich are also linked with Guehi, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing on Wednesday night that Crystal Palace want as much as £40m for him this month.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘We’ve been told in the event of a winter move for Marc #Guehi, Crystal Palace are said to be asking for a fee of around £35–40 million.

‘Manchester City are considering whether to submit an offer. As things stand, Guéhi is favouring a free transfer in the summer.

‘Interested for the summer: Bayern, Liverpool and Arsenal.’

Now, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims ‘Man City are yet to receive any indication that Guehi is open to a move to the Etihad’ as there is a ‘fear’ that they could be ‘rejected’.

Man City are said to be ‘prepared’ to offer around £25m for Guehi if they are ‘given encouragement’, while they are also ‘exploring creative structures to bridge the valuation gap’.

It is said that a swap deal is an ‘option’, but ‘sources are sceptical’ about him ‘agreeing a mid-season move’.

