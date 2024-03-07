Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has responded to comments made by Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of this weekend’s game at Anfield.

Liverpool head into this Sunday’s home game against Man City one point clear of Pep Guardiola’s team at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal are also chasing the title as they are just two points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s team in the table.

“Our trophies will mean more…”

Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of this season and he is hoping to go out on a high. His side have already lifted the Carabao Cup and they remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

The Reds will be in a great position to win the Premier League if they beat Man City at Anfield. Ahead of this match, Alexander-Arnold has argued that trophies “mean more” to them than their opponents on Sunday.

“It’s tough,” Alexander-Arnold said during an interview with FourFourTwo.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold does Pep’s Liverpool team talk for him as This Means More now means even more



“We’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

“I don’t think he knows that feeling…”

Haaland has since hit back at Alexander-Arnold, who “doesn’t know” how it “feels” to do the treble.

“If he wants to say that okay. I’ve been here one year and won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows that feeling. That’s what I felt last season, it was quite nice,” Haaland said on Sky Sports.

“They can talk as much as they want or we can talk as much as we want. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

When asked about Sunday’s fixture, Haaland dropped another dig at Liverpool as he reminded Alexnader-Arnold and others associated with the club that they were not involved in last season’s title race.

READ MORE: The Injury Crisis and four more reasons why Liverpool won’t win the Premier League



Haaland added: “It’s going to be a great game. Liverpool are top of the league so have been the best team so far.

“We have to try and play at our best. Last year I think we were in a quite interesting title race. Maybe someone was a bit away from the title race at one point.

“It was a nice thing. That’s what is so nice about the Premier League, there are so many who are so good.

“There are so many who can win the Premier League, last year it’s been City. We’ll try and do it again. It’s not going to be easy, but we are good.”