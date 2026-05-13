According to reports, Liverpool have given a clear “indication” that they are “not convinced” by Xabi Alonso as a replacement for Arne Slot.

It has been widely reported over the past few months that Liverpool legend Alonso is gearing up for a return to management following his exit from Real Madrid at the start of this year.

Alonso‘s strong reputation largely remains intact after leaving Real Madrid, and he has been heavily linked with several Premier League sides ahead of the summer.

Most recently, Chelsea seems to be the most interested in appointing Alonso, but it has been reported that he would prefer a return to Liverpool if they opted to part ways with Slot.

The fan clamour for Liverpool to appoint Alonso has been growing as Slot has been losing support this season, but respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed this week that club chiefs plan to stick with the Dutchman.

“My information is that Xabi Alonso is not under consideration at Liverpool at all,” Ornstein said on NBC.

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“Liverpool fully intend to go into next season with Arne Slot as their head coach.

“I think Liverpool will want to recruit for Arne Slot this summer, in particular in the wing positions. And they think that will be crucial.

“Liverpool will look to do more work in the transfer market.”

Liverpool are “not absolutely convinced about him”…

There is a theory that the Reds initially wanted Alonso instead of Slot, but Liverpool reporter David Lynch has rubbished those suggestions and explained why club chiefs may not be “convinced” by the Spaniard.

“Even at the time that Slot was appointed, anyone you spoke to at Liverpool wasn’t suggesting that Xabi Alonso was the absolute number one choice…” Lynch said on BBC Merseyside.

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“You never got the sense that he was the nailed-on number one and Arne Slot was second choice. Even though that narrative was pushed at the time, it didn’t really marry with reality.

“The fact is, if Xabi Alonso was the absolute outstanding candidate as far as they were concerned at the time – he’s available now, and there’s a summer coming up where if you were convinced he was a slam-dunk and would absolutely do a better job than Arne Slot, then the opportunity to appoint him is there and all they’d have to do is pay up the final year of Slot’s contract.

“The fact that they’re not doing that, and we get the sense that it’s absolutely not happening, that there’s no pursuit of Alonso ongoing, I think it gives you an indication that they’re not absolutely convinced about him.”

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