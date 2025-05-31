Liverpool have been given a ‘clear path’ to sign RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba this summer as Chelsea ‘hold the best cards’ in a battle for Arne Slot’s ‘next big target’.

Sporting director Richard Hughes isn’t wasting any time this summer in a bid to bolster Liverpool’s title-winning squad, and with Jeremie Frimpong already signed as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement and a deal for Florian Wirtz at an advanced stage, it’s claimed the Reds are interested in signing a third player from the Bundesliga.

Football Insider claim Lukeba ‘could be on his way to Liverpool this summer after RB Leipzig’s season ended in disappointment’.

Leipzig failed to qualify for the Champions League, and amid doubts over the futures of Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom have also been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, Liverpool included, they may also struggle to keep hold of Lukeba.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Leipzig from Lyon for £26m in the summer of 2023, is under contract until 2029, but that deal includes a £74m release clause which Liverpool are tempted to trigger.

The report states that ‘Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European football next term opens the door for interested clubs to provide Lukeba with that next step, and it’s left Liverpool on high alert’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Lukeba is on the list… he’s really enhanced his strong reputation since moving to RB Leipzig a couple of seasons ago.

“He’s under contract until 2029 and has a £74million release clause, but Leipzig haven’t qualified for European football next season so missing Europe may help to facilitate a deal.”

It would be the same move that fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate made in 2021, and there’s a chance Lukeba could be a replacement for Konate, with no progress made on an extension to his contract which expires in 2026 amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

A report on Thursday claimed that Madrid have ‘promised’ new manager Xabi Alonso that they will make a push for Konate if they manage to push David Alaba from the club this summer.

That rumour comes amid reports that Liverpool are currently behind Chelsea in the race for another Bundesliga star, Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Ekitike was Arne Slot’s ‘next big target’ at Liverpool as they attempt to land a prolific striker.

But Bild reporter Christian Falk insists that Chelsea are currently ahead of Liverpool in the race as they ‘hold the best cards in the Ekitike poker’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Nagging doubt’ emerges over Wirtz to Liverpool transfer in Zubimendi-style worry

👉 Trent Alexander-Arnold fee disputed with Real Madrid set to pay much less than reported

👉 Liverpool back in for £55m ‘Moneyball’ star as fourth signing after Klopp blocked move in 2022



Falk told Caught Offside: ‘Chelsea hold the advantage over Liverpool for Hugo Ekitiké. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were previously considered the top favourites for Hugo Ekitiké. But the three-man competition has now turned into a two-club battle.

‘At the moment, Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League in fourth place, hold the best cards in the Ekitiké poker. Chelsea are already in dialogue with the player’s side and could soon get serious. But Liverpool are also still in the race, despite the upcoming record transfer of Florian Wirtz.

‘Eintracht is already working on replacing Ekitiké. It has been clear for months that Eintracht Frankfurt are desperate to sign Mainz goalscorer Jonathan Burkardt as a successor to Hugo Ekitiké, who is keen to move.

‘The Mainz striker is now clearly leaning towards a move to Frankfurt and wants to play for the Hessians after the summer. A financial agreement has not yet been reached. However, the basic decision in favour of Eintracht seems to have been made.

‘Burkardt’s imminent departure is already known in the Mainz dressing room. Leverkusen are also interested in the international striker, who scored 18 league goals last season. But Eintracht led the Burkardt race from the start.’